Kerala MVD to implement revised new driving test procedures from May 1; Check

The Motor Vehicle Department has revised new procedures for driving tests in the state with strict regulations and will be effective from May 1. Check the new rules and regulations of revised driving test procedures.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department has revised new procedures for driving tests in the state with strict regulations. The new changes will be effective from May 1. The decision to tighten driving license tests in Kerala follows recent statements by Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, who expressed his intention to reduce the number of driving licenses issued in the state. Minister Kumar emphasized the need for stricter tests, highlighting concerns that many license holders lack essential driving skills, such as proper parking and consideration for other road users. He stressed the importance of ensuring that drivers demonstrate responsible behavior on the roads. Additionally, Minister Kumar clarified that the state's motor vehicle department aims to prioritize road safety over-achieving high numbers of license issuances, indicating a shift towards issuing licenses only after rigorous testing.

New changes as per rule:

The revision of ground tests is a significant decision in driving tests.

One key change is the removal of the H maneuver for car tests, which has been replaced by zigzag driving and straight and tilted parking.

Other test components include ascent, reverse testing, reverse stop, and forward stop.

Car licenses are not granted for automatic or electric vehicles.

For motorcycle tests, only vehicles with foot-operated gear systems and above 99 cc are allowed.

It is now mandatory to install dashcams in driving school vehicles, with test recordings stored for 3 months.

Training vehicles must be under 15 years old, and outdated ones must be removed by May 1.

Qualified persons should be appointed as trainers in the driving school.

It is suggested that they should have passed mechanical engineering as a regular course.

Conducting road tests on the ground will be considered a default on the part of the officer and action will be taken against the officer.

Applicants taking driving tests on vehicles with automatic gear/automatic transmission and electric vehicles will not be able to drive vehicles with manual gear. These vehicles should also not be used for driving tests under the LMV (light motor vehicles) category.