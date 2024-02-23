Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala MVD to implement revised new driving test procedures from May 1; Check

    The Motor Vehicle Department has revised new procedures for driving tests in the state with strict regulations and will be effective from May 1. Check the new rules and regulations of revised driving test procedures.

    Kerala MVD to implement revised new driving test procedures from May 1; Check RKN
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 8:39 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department has revised new procedures for driving tests in the state with strict regulations. The new changes will be effective from May 1. The decision to tighten driving license tests in Kerala follows recent statements by Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, who expressed his intention to reduce the number of driving licenses issued in the state. Minister Kumar emphasized the need for stricter tests, highlighting concerns that many license holders lack essential driving skills, such as proper parking and consideration for other road users. He stressed the importance of ensuring that drivers demonstrate responsible behavior on the roads. Additionally, Minister Kumar clarified that the state's motor vehicle department aims to prioritize road safety over-achieving high numbers of license issuances, indicating a shift towards issuing licenses only after rigorous testing.

    New changes as per rule:

    • The revision of ground tests is a significant decision in driving tests. 
    • One key change is the removal of the H maneuver for car tests, which has been replaced by zigzag driving and straight and tilted parking. 
    • Other test components include ascent, reverse testing, reverse stop, and forward stop. 
    • Car licenses are not granted for automatic or electric vehicles. 
    • For motorcycle tests, only vehicles with foot-operated gear systems and above 99 cc are allowed. 
    • It is now mandatory to install dashcams in driving school vehicles, with test recordings stored for 3 months. 
    • Training vehicles must be under 15 years old, and outdated ones must be removed by May 1. 
    • Qualified persons should be appointed as trainers in the driving school.  
    • It is suggested that they should have passed mechanical engineering as a regular course.
    • Conducting road tests on the ground will be considered a default on the part of the officer and action will be taken against the officer.

    Applicants taking driving tests on vehicles with automatic gear/automatic transmission and electric vehicles will not be able to drive vehicles with manual gear. These vehicles should also not be used for driving tests under the LMV (light motor vehicles) category.  

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 23 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE:  CPM Local secretary hacked to death in Kozhikode; probe begins

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI fields Annie Raja in Wayanad, Pannyan Raveendran in TVM to take on Cong big guns anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI fields Annie Raja in Wayanad, Pannyan Raveendran in TVM to take on Cong big guns

    Kerala: Cardamom farmers of Idukki in crisis due to rise in temperature rkn

    Kerala: Cardamom farmers of Idukki in crisis due to rise in temperature

    'Necessary steps will be taken against animal-human conflict in Wayanad,' says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav rkn

    'Necessary steps will be taken against animal-human conflict in Wayanad,' says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

    Kerala: Family of two-year-old girl rescued from abductors refuses to join probe, wants to go back to Bihar anr

    Kerala: Family of two-year-old girl rescued from abductors refuses to join probe, wants to go back to Bihar

    Recent Stories

    Indian Navy finds wreckage of PNS Ghazi, Pakistani submarine that was sunk off Vizag during 1971 war AJR

    Indian Navy finds wreckage of PNS Ghazi, Pakistani submarine that was sunk off Vizag during 1971 war

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses for WPL 2024's opening ceremony, Shahid Kapoor expresses his love for cricket RKK

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses for WPL 2024's opening ceremony, Shahid Kapoor expresses his love for cricket

    kerala news live 23 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE:  CPM Local secretary hacked to death in Kozhikode; probe begins

    Ahead of big investors meet and ED lookout, Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran in Dubai?

    Ahead of big investors' meet and amid ED lookout, Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran in Dubai?

    Hydration to weight management: 7 health benefits of Watermelon ATG EAI

    Hydration to weight management: 7 health benefits of Watermelon

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon