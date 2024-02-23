Kerala local body by-poll results: Major gains for LDF; BJP wins three seats

The results of the Kerala by-elections to 23 local wards of the state are out now. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and UDF secured victories in 10 seats in by-elections to 23 local wards of the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured victories in 10 seats in by-elections to 23 local wards of the state. The by-election was held on Thursday (Feb 22) and the counting of votes took place today at 10 am. Notably, Ottasekharamangalam, Kunnanad in Thiruvananthapuram and Chadayamanagalam, Kuriyodu wards in Kollam are the other wards captured from the BJP by the LDF. The UDF lost power in the 14th ward of the Nedumbassery panchayat after the LDF victory. Additionally, the LDF seized Kalpaka Nagar in Nedumbassery and Pathiyarkulangara Muzhappilangad Panchayat in Mullassery.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its first-ever victory in Mattannur Municipal Council, with the BJP securing Mattannur ward from the Congress party. The LDF and UDF won 10 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats, however, the LDF has the upper hand.

In Vellar, the LDF defeated the BJP's sitting seat as CPI candidate Punathura Baiju won by a majority of 153 seats. The LDF also defeated the BJP in Ottasekharamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram, as CPM candidate O. Sreejala won by 60 votes. Meanwhile, the BJP candidate, A Madhusudhan, defeated the Congress candidate by 72 votes in Mattannur Municipality in Kannur. This is the first victory of the BJP in Mattannur Municipal Council.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Natarajan won the 11th ward of Idukki's Munnar by a majority of 35 votes.

The by-polls were held in 23 local body wards in 10 districts, including one corporation ward, four municipality wards, and 18 gram panchayat wards. In all, 88 candidates were in the fray. The by-election was held in Vellar division in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and a total of 88 people have sought election in the state.

Vellar in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation achieved a turnout of 66.9% across the corporation and municipality wards, while Muthukad in the Chittoor-Thathamangalam municipal council registered 84.32%. The town ward in Mattannur municipal council recorded 80.76%, while Chunda and East Villur in Kottakkal municipal council recorded 79.28% and 75.74%, respectively.