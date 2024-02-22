Kerala News LIVE: By-election in 23 local bodies in state today

11.10 AM: Husband remanded for death of wife and newborn during delivery at home in Thiruvananthapuram

In the unfortunate death of a woman and her newborn after giving birth at their residence on Tuesday (Feb 20) at Karakkamandapam in Nemom, the police arrested Nayas, her husband and remanded him. The police registered a case of homicide against him.

10.45 AM Koodathyi case: Accused Jolly Joseph hospitalised to assess mental state

Following the trial court’s directive to assess the mental state of Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in the infamous Koodathai case involving six murders within the family, she has been admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College. Currently, she is an inmate of the Women's Prison in Kannur.

10.30 AM: Weather update: Yellow alert in 8 districts today

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala due to a significant spike in temperature. The alert indicates conditions in Kollam, Kottayam, and Palakkad are expected to reach a scorching 37 degrees Celsius, while Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur are forecast to face highs of 36 degrees Celsius.

10.00 AM: ED to interrogate CPM local leaders again in Karuvannur Bank Fraud case

ED will question CPM local leaders again today in the Karuvannur Bank black money case. Thrissur Corporation Councilor Anoop Davis and Vadakancherry Councilor Madhu are to appear before the ED today. The ED states that the main accused in the case, Satish Kumar, who is closely related to the CPM leaders, knows those who laundered crores of rupees from the bank by producing fake documents. It is indicated that the ED will soon question the top CPM leaders including AC Moideen.

9.30 AM: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today

A special meeting will be held at Kalpetta Collectorate at 10 am today under the leadership of Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to address the situation of wild animal attacks in Wayanad. The forest officials of Karnataka and Kerala Forest Departments will participate in the meeting. The meeting was called to discuss the widespread protests due to the release of radio-collared elephants from Karnataka to the Kerala forest border.

9.00 am: KSEB issues guidelines to temples, worship places for festival seasons

The Kerala State Electricity Board( KSEB) has issued important guidelines to temples and places of worship as the state enters the festival season. The KSEB's warning highlights the dangers of electricity touching power lines during festival-related activities such as parades, lanterns, and arches. The notice emphasizes the precautions that need to be taken to avoid such incidents.

8.35 AM: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav meets families of wild animal attack victims in Wayanad

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav met the families of the victims who lost their lives in the man-animal conflict in Wayanad in the last few days. The Environment Minister on Wednesday assured all support to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls of the deceased.

"Met the families of Prajeesh, Paul and Ajeesh, who lost their lives in the man-animal conflict in Wayanad recently. Their loss is irreparable," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

8.22 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with women working in various fields with the aim of Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas on Thursday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at Nedumbassery CIAL Convention Center in Ernakulam. The Minister of Health, Women and Child Development Veena George will preside over the meeting.

8.16 AM: By-election in 23 local bodies in state today

By-elections to 23 local wards of the state will be held today. Elections are held across 10 districts for one corporation, four municipalities and 18 gram panchayat wards. There are 88 candidates seeking mandates in the election. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on Friday.