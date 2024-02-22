Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Family of two-year-old girl rescued from abductors refuses to join probe, wants to go back to Bihar

    The family of two-year-old Mary who was kidnapped on February 19, has not been cooperating with the investigation team to nab the accused. The family demanded that they want to go back to Bihar.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The family of two-year-old girl Mary who was kidnapped and found abandoned near Kochuveli railway station on Monday (Feb 19), has reportedly not cooperated with the investigating team. The family and relatives sought permission to go back to Bihar as they have got their child back and are not interested in further actions. The police are investigating whether they can get any crucial information. However, they have not obtained any significant clues from the interrogation and CCTV footage yet.

    Mary, the daughter of a nomadic couple Amardweep and Ramina Devi from Bihar was allegedly abducted in Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of Monday. After 19 hours of extensive search and investigation, she was found near Kochuveli railway station. 

    During the media briefing, Nidhinraj P, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), said that the child was found in the drain around 7.30 pm on Monday near BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd on Airport Road.

    According to reports, the young girl who was sleeping next to her brothers and mother was kidnapped from the area at the bus stand adjacent to All Saints College. In the same location, a few nomads and the girl's family have been camping.

