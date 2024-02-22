Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Husband remanded for death of wife, newborn during delivery at home in Thiruvananthapuram

    Nayas, accused of refusing treatment in the hospital for pregnant wife Shameera Beevi in Thiruvananthapuram was arrested by the police and remanded on Wednesday. Shameera and the newborn died while giving birth at their home in Karakkamandapam in Nemom.

    Kerala: Husband remanded for death of wife, newborn during delivery at home in Thiruvananthapuram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In the unfortunate death of a woman and her newborn after giving birth at their residence at Karakkamandapam in Nemom, the police arrested Nayas, her husband, and remanded him on Wednesday (Feb 21). The police registered a case of homicide against him. Shameera Beevi (36), a native of Poonthura died of excessive bleeding while giving birth to her fourth child at their residence on Tuesday (Feb 20). The newborn also died during delivery with the help of acupuncture. 

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after delivery at home using acupuncture in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

    According to reports, Shameera was his second wife and at the time of delivery, Nayas' first wife and daughter were also present. The police are investigating these matters and alleged acupuncture treatment was provided during the delivery.

    At the same time, the police have also come under fire for delays in taking strict actions against delivery at homes through acupuncture in the district. The Health Department had cautioned the police regarding such acts happening, however, the police ignored the matter. After receiving a letter from the health department, the police came to the house of Shameera, however, they reportedly returned without taking any action.

    The health department had already received the information that unscientific births were occurring at homes in Thiruvananthapuram district. Even if some people hesitate to go to hospitals at first, most will be ready for treatment when the health workers insist. In November and December, births took place in two houses in the city limits. These deliveries were done by the acupuncture method. A few cases were also found in rural areas.

    The information given by the district health department is that a letter was given to SP in December, including information about the institution that conducts births in this unscientific manner. However, there was no action from the police. According to the health department, such institutions cannot be stopped without the help of the police. However, the police claim that the pregnant women cannot be taken to the hospital forcefully. 

    Shameera's husband Nayas reportedly forced her to give birth at home and forbade her from giving birth at a hospital. Additionally, it is also alleged that Nayas misbehaved when ordered to transport Shameera to a hospital by medical staff. The couple is parents to three children. They were given birth via cesarean section. Nayas decided to undergo acupuncture treatment rather than hospitalisation when Shameera became pregnant for the fourth time. His daughter from his first marriage is studying acupuncture. Reports state that Nayas' daughter was also present when the baby was delivered.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-510 February 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-510 February 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: 17-year-old girl found dead in Malappuram; karate master in police custody rkn

    Kerala: 17-year-old girl found dead in Malappuram; karate master in police custody

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad

    Kerala: KSEB issues guidelines to temples, worship places for festival seasons; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSEB issues guidelines to temples, worship places for festival seasons; Check

    Kerala: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today rkn

    Kerala: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen'

    Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer worth your time; Check rkn

    Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer worth your time; Check

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to AFC Champions League quarters with stellar performance osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to AFC Champions League quarters with stellar performance

    ED renews lookout notice against Byju Raveendran amid FEMA probe into Byju's snt

    ED renews lookout notice against Byju Raveendran amid FEMA probe into Byju's

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon