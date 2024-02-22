Kerala: Husband remanded for death of wife, newborn during delivery at home in Thiruvananthapuram

Nayas, accused of refusing treatment in the hospital for pregnant wife Shameera Beevi in Thiruvananthapuram was arrested by the police and remanded on Wednesday. Shameera and the newborn died while giving birth at their home in Karakkamandapam in Nemom.

Thiruvananthapuram: In the unfortunate death of a woman and her newborn after giving birth at their residence at Karakkamandapam in Nemom, the police arrested Nayas, her husband, and remanded him on Wednesday (Feb 21). The police registered a case of homicide against him. Shameera Beevi (36), a native of Poonthura died of excessive bleeding while giving birth to her fourth child at their residence on Tuesday (Feb 20). The newborn also died during delivery with the help of acupuncture.

Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after delivery at home using acupuncture in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

According to reports, Shameera was his second wife and at the time of delivery, Nayas' first wife and daughter were also present. The police are investigating these matters and alleged acupuncture treatment was provided during the delivery.

At the same time, the police have also come under fire for delays in taking strict actions against delivery at homes through acupuncture in the district. The Health Department had cautioned the police regarding such acts happening, however, the police ignored the matter. After receiving a letter from the health department, the police came to the house of Shameera, however, they reportedly returned without taking any action.

The health department had already received the information that unscientific births were occurring at homes in Thiruvananthapuram district. Even if some people hesitate to go to hospitals at first, most will be ready for treatment when the health workers insist. In November and December, births took place in two houses in the city limits. These deliveries were done by the acupuncture method. A few cases were also found in rural areas.

The information given by the district health department is that a letter was given to SP in December, including information about the institution that conducts births in this unscientific manner. However, there was no action from the police. According to the health department, such institutions cannot be stopped without the help of the police. However, the police claim that the pregnant women cannot be taken to the hospital forcefully.

Shameera's husband Nayas reportedly forced her to give birth at home and forbade her from giving birth at a hospital. Additionally, it is also alleged that Nayas misbehaved when ordered to transport Shameera to a hospital by medical staff. The couple is parents to three children. They were given birth via cesarean section. Nayas decided to undergo acupuncture treatment rather than hospitalisation when Shameera became pregnant for the fourth time. His daughter from his first marriage is studying acupuncture. Reports state that Nayas' daughter was also present when the baby was delivered.