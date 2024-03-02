Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Police issues lookout notice for 4 accused in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    Kerala News LIVE: Police issues lookout notice for 4 accused in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    Kerala news live 2 march 2024 major highlights development rkn
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 8:15 AM IST

    10:21 am: Salary of government employees delayed in the state from Monday

    The salary of the state government employees is delayed in the state. The salary will be credited to the account on Monday.  The reason is that the money in the ETSB account cannot be withdrawn through the bank

    9:46 am: Greater Cochin Development Authority decided to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium

     Greater Cochin Development Authority has decided to conduct non-sports events in Kaloor Stadium. The plan is to raise revenue by letting the stadium out for public gatherings and award nights. The staduim which has hosted many international sports events, is now used for five months of the year for football matches.
     
     

    9:06 am:  Police issues lookout notice for 4 accused in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    The police have issued a lookout notice for four accused involved in the death of a second-year veterinary student at Pookode University. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel,

    8:47 am: Teacher sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment for sexually harassing minor boy in Thiruvananthapuram

    The Neyyattinkara Fast Track court has convicted a teacher who sexually harassed a minor boy for 6 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000. Santhosh Kumar (43) was convicted. The incident happened in 2019. The case is that he was sexually harassed in the tuition class. Neyyatinkara police investigated the case.

    8:29 am: Sidharth was beaten at four places in the campus, says police

    A second-year student who ended his life at Pookode Veterinary University had suffered brutal ragging by the SFI leaders. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel, in the college hostel, on the hill near the hostel, and inside the dormitory. Apart from all this, it is also reported that the student who was sleeping in the hostel room was called and the beating was shown as a 'mob trial'.
     

    8:13 am: Mother, her lover arrested for killing 11 -month-old baby in Malappuram

    A mother and her boyfriend were arrested for killing an 11-month-old baby in Malappuram. The child's mother Sreepriya, a native of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, and her boyfriend Jayasurya were arrested. The parents of Sreepriya including her father Kumar, and mother Usha were arrested. The baby's post-mortem will be conducted today at Kozhikode Medical College.
     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
