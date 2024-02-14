Kerala News LIVE: Thrippunithura explosion case: 15 houses completely damaged

8.40 AM: Tiger caught from Kannur dies

The tiger that was caught by tranquilizer shots in Kotiyur of Kannur died on the way to the zoo. The carcass of the tiger was shifted to Pookode Veterinary Medical College. The tiger was captured yesterday from Kottiur Panniyamala. The tiger was found trapped in a wire fence.

8.30 AM: Shan Murder case: Court accepts plea to cancel bail of accused

The Alappuzha Additional Sessions Court accepted the prosecution's plea to cancel the bail of the accused in the SDPI state secretary Shan murder case. KS Shan, who was the state secretary of SDPI, was killed on the night of 18 December 2021. The accused in the case are 11 people who are RSS-BJP workers.

8.25 AM: Thrippunithura explosion case: 15 houses completely damaged

Over 15 houses were completely damaged in the Thrippunithura explosion and they have approached the court seeking compensation. It is estimated that 15 houses were destroyed and more than 150 houses were partially destroyed in the blast. The locals decided to approach the court after the illegal storage of ammunition was seized.