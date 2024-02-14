Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Temperature soars in state; Authorities issue heatwave warnings, precautions

    Kerala has been witnessing extreme temperatures for a while now with some districts experiencing more than 35 degrees Celsius. The authorities have warned people to take necessary steps to avoid health problems. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Kochi: Ernakulam District Medical Officer has informed that as the temperature is higher than normal in the district, care should be taken to avoid health problems including sunstroke. If the ambient temperature rises beyond a certain limit, the human body's thermal regulation systems will malfunction. Due to this, the heat generated in the body is obstructed and this can impair many vital functions of the body. The district medical officer explained that sunburn is one such condition.

    A very high body temperature, dry hot body, severe headache, dizziness, slow pulse, mood swings, etc. and the same subsequent unconsciousness may occur. If this happens, you should immediately seek the services of a doctor. Heat exhaustion with sunburn is a less severe condition than sunburn. Symptoms of sunburn include fatigue, dizziness, headache, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, unusual sweating, extreme thirst, very low and dark yellow urine, and fainting. 

    Those who work in the sun for long periods may experience sunburn, redness, pain, and burning in the body parts exposed to direct sunlight. They should see a doctor and seek immediate treatment. If there are blisters on the burned area, do not pop them. When the temperature rises, the body sweats more and loses water and salts, causing muscle cramps. Drink plenty of salted porridge water, lemon water, charcoal water, etc. 

    Heat rash

    Heat rash is the itching of the body due to excessive sweating during hot weather. It affects children more. Such people should not be exposed to too much sun and should always keep the body parts affected by rashes free of moisture. Make it a habit to use an umbrella to avoid direct exposure to the sun while traveling.

    Preventive measures 

    Drink plenty of water even if you don't feel thirsty in summer especially when the heat is intense. Drink plenty of salted porridge water, lemon water, charcoal water, boiled water etc. Include more water-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. If you have to work in the sun, consider the time between 12 noon and 3 pm as a rest period. Avoid letting children play in the sun. Keep the doors and windows of the house open to allow the wind to pass through and the heat to escape. Wear light, white, or light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing. Avoid leaving children in cars parked in the sun. Those who work in the sun and open areas should be especially careful as they belong to the high-risk category.
     

