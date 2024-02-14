Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: First phase of widening runway strip completed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport in record time

    The first phase of widening the runway strip at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been completed. The width of the strip on both sides of the runway has been increased from 75 meters to 110 meters.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The first phase of widening the runway strip at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been completed, according to the officials of the airport. The width of the strip on both sides of the runway has been increased from 75 meters to 110 meters. The widening is part of aviation safety measures to make the aircraft safer in case of overshoot from the runway during landing and take-off.

    The construction was in compliance with the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms. Along with increased width, grading as per international standards has been ensured on both sides of the runway. The total length of this code E runway is 3374 meters, and the width is 45 meters. This category of runway can serve Boeing 777/787 Airbus 330/350 and larger aircraft. The TIAL team has worked on attaining the non-compliance issue as a fast-track project during monsoon and completed it on a record schedule

    Meanwhile, the FASTag facility has been introduced for vehicle parking at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The fee will be accepted through FASTag scanners arranged at the entry and exit gates. But the airport authorities said that there will be no change in the current parking charges.

    With the introduction of FASTag, passengers will not have to wait for a long time at the entry and exit gates to pay the parking fee and buy the receipt. A separate lane for FASTag vehicles has also been set up at the gates of the domestic and international terminals. Passengers should ensure that they have sufficient balance in their FASTag account. Vehicles without FASTag will continue to be charged in the current manner. 
     

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 3:41 PM IST
