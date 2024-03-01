Kerala News LIVE: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress to announce final list of candidates on Monday

8:43 am: Big twist in Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation points to Thalassery native missing for seven years

A significant development has emerged in the investigation into the discovery of a skeleton in the water tank at Kerala University's Kariyavattam campus. The authorities are focusing on a Thalassery native who disappeared seven years ago. The driving license of a person from Thalassery was found with the remains. Assistant Commissioner Babu Kuttan stated that a DNA test will be conducted once the missing youth's father arrives in the city.

A human skeleton was found inside the Kerala University Karyavattom campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday( Feb 29). The skeleton was found inside an old water tank attached to the campus botany department.

8:24 am: Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations to commence today across the state

The higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will commence today across the state. Around 8,53,000 students will take part in 2017 examination centers for higher secondary and 57,707 students for VHSE. Examination centers have been established in the Gulf, Lakshadweep, and Mahi. The exams will span nine days, concluding on March 26. Notably, the issue regarding the printing of answer papers has already been resolved.

8:18 am: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress to announce final list of candidates on Monday

The announcement of Lok Sabha candidates for the Congress in Kerala is likely to take place in Delhi on Monday. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will also reach Delhi. The names of 15 sitting MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, are on the list.