    Kerala: Nava Kerala Bus to begin service on Kozhikode-Bengaluru route from May 5; Check details

    The bus which was used as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas program will operate on Kozhikode-Bengaluru routes from May 5. The bus will have stops at Kozhikode, Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery, Mysore, and Bengaluru.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 1, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Nava Kerala bus will start its service as a part of KSRTC operations from May 5. The bus which was used as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas program will operate on Kozhikode-Bengaluru routes. The bus will leave Kozhikode at 4 am and will reach Bengaluru at 11:35 am.

    The return service will run from Bengaluru to Kozhikode at 2:30 pm. The bus will have stops at Kozhikode, Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery, Mysore, and Bengaluru. The ticket price including cess is Rs 1171. KSRTC also announced that a 5 percent luxury tax should be paid for AC buses.

    The modern, air-conditioned bus is equipped with 26 push-back seats for passenger comfort. It also features a specially designed hydraulic lift, which is controlled by passengers, facilitating boarding for differently abled individuals and senior citizens who may have difficulty using the footboard. Additionally, the bus is equipped with toilets and wash basins for passenger convenience.

    Passengers can enjoy on-the-go entertainment through amenities such as a television, music system, and mobile recharge system. KSRTC has ensured that passengers are provided with ample space and facilities to store their belongings as needed throughout the journey.

