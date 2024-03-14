Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Mystery looms over death of woman in Kozhikode; Family seek thorough investigation

    The half-naked body of a woman was found near Perambra in Kozhikode on Tuesday (Mar 13). The deceased was identified as Anu (26), a native of Valoor.

    Kerala: Mystery looms over death of woman in Kozhikode; Family seek thorough investigation rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The relatives of a woman who was found dead half-naked in Kozhikode demanded a thorough investigation into the report. The half-naked body of a woman was found near Perambra in Kozhikode on Tuesday (Mar 13). The deceased was identified as Anu (26), a native of Valoor. The body was found during the inspection by Perambra police based on the complaint filed by the family members. 

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode

    The relatives alleged that the death was mysterious and a thorough investigation was required in this matter. The post-mortem report stated that she died due to drowning and there was no sign of attempted rape or any such injuries on her body.

    The gold ornaments were also missing from the body. The relatives and locals alleged that there was no possibility of drowning in knee-deep water. Her purse, mobile phone, and slippers were found near the stream.

    Anu was married a year ago. Her husband has been ill for three months due to post-covid illness. Anu left her home because she had to go to the hospital with her husband. However, she did not reach her husband's home. The relatives called Anu on the phone; however, the call could not connect. The relatives stated that Anu was happy with her life as there was no problem with both families.
     

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala University Arts Festival: SFI files complaint demanding investigation over alleged corruption rkn

    Kerala University Arts Festival: SFI files complaint demanding investigation over alleged corruption

    Kerala witnesses rise in temperature; IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts anr

    Kerala witnesses rise in temperature; IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts

    Kerala: First case of Lyme disease reported in Ernakulam; Know symptoms and more rkn

    Kerala: First case of Lyme disease reported in Ernakulam; Know symptoms and more

    Kerala financial crisis: Rejects Centre's Rs 5000 crore offer; demands Rs 10000 crore rkn

    Centre offers special package of Rs 5000 crore to Kerala; Pinarayi govt rejects, demands Rs 10000 crore

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta seat Anil Antony, Anto Antony Thomas Isaac anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Pathanamthitta witness triangular contest?

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Shah Rukh Khan teaches his iconic signature pose to Ed Sheeran; Farah Khan shares video RBA

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan teaches his iconic signature pose to Ed Sheeran; Farah Khan shares video

    Akshardham attack mastermind back with new video urging war against India

    Akshardham attack mastermind back with new video urging war against India

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's second list shows fresh strategy

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's second list shows fresh strategy

    Aamir Khan turns 59: 6 unknown facts about the actor RKK

    Aamir Khan turns 59: 6 unknown facts about the actor

    Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: 7 must watch films of the director ATG

    Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: 7 must watch films of the director

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon