Kerala: Mother kills, buries newborn baby in Malappuram; arrested

Malappuram: A mother was arrested for killing and later buried her newborn child in Malappuram. Jumailath (29) was arrested by the police for killing the child. The incident took place three days ago.

The woman gave birth to a baby at Kozhikode Medical College on February 26. Then she came to her house in Tanur with the baby and later killed the child. The woman stated to the police she filled the bucket with water and later drowned the child. The woman told the police that she had been estranged from her husband for a year.

The exhumed body will be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Mortuary for post-mortem. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

The murder information is revealed during the investigation conducted by the police based on the confidential information provided by the locals. The police stated that the accused had not confessed to the crime. The forensic team and team led by Tirur RDO took the child out of the area where the body was hidden.