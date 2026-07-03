Kerala Industries Minister PK Kunhalikutty has gone viral after mistakenly writing "Kaaralam" instead of "Kerala" during an AI Summit at KINFRA Park in Kochi. The video, widely shared on social media, shows him asking whether to write in Malayalam or English before making the error. The clip has triggered trolling and political reactions online.

A video of Kerala Industries Minister PK Kunhalikutty has gone viral after he mistakenly wrote "Kaaralam" instead of "Kerala" while attending an AI Summit in Kochi. The incident took place at KINFRA Park in Kalamassery, where the minister was participating in an event focused on artificial intelligence. The clip, shared by Variety Media, has since been widely circulated across social media platforms.

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Mistake Caught on Camera

In the viral video, someone standing off-camera can be heard telling the minister what to write. Before picking up the marker, Kunhalikutty asks whether he should write in Malayalam or English.

He then begins writing in English but accidentally spells Kerala as "Kaaralam". The moment was caught on camera and quickly spread online.

The spelling mistake soon became a talking point on social media, with several users and political supporters mocking the error. Some accounts supporting the CPM and the BJP shared the clip while taking jibes at the minister.

One user posted, "Kerala Saar... 100% literacy Saar... But spelling mistake."

Another user wrote that it was "a shame" that a Kerala minister could not correctly spell the state's name in English.

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While the video has sparked widespread online humour and political criticism, the minister has not publicly responded to the viral clip as of now.