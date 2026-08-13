Police have arrested a man from Perumbavoor for allegedly stealing construction materials worth lakhs from a building site near the Akkikavu-Pannithadam bypass in Kunnamkulam.

Thrissur: The police have caught a man in connection with the theft of construction materials worth lakhs from a building site near the Akkikavu-Pannithadam bypass in Kunnamkulam. The arrested person is Sreekuttan, a 29-year-old native of Marampally in Perumbavoor.

The theft happened sometime between 5:30 PM on July 30 and 8:30 AM on July 31. The site, which belongs to a man named Vineeth M, is located on the Akkikavu-Pannithadam road. According to the complaint, the thieves took items that were stored on the ground floor after the concrete work for the second floor was completed. The stolen goods include 85 jacks, 81 iron pipes, 10 iron sheets, three spanners, and a solar camera.

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The total loss is estimated to be around ₹3,65,000. After receiving the complaint, the Kunnamkulam police registered a case and started an investigation. A special team, led by Kunnamkulam Station House Officer Saneesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector Sarath Soman, and Sub-Inspector K. Sasi Kumar, handled the case and successfully nabbed the accused.

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