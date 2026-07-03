A tourist from Portugal has won hearts online after sharing a video of herself embracing life in Uttarakhand. From making rotis on a chulha and carrying water to dressing as a Pahadi bride, she experienced village life like a local. Her heartfelt caption about finding a sense of home in India drew warm reactions from social media users.

It's simply the most beautiful experience when you feel like home even miles away from your own country. And for a traveller from Portugal, this experience was not in a luxury hotel or a famous landmark but a quiet village nestled in the hills of Uttarakhand. A video shared by Ana Massano has gone viral on social media, showing her embracing the simple way of life in a Garhwali village near Rishikesh. From making rotis on a traditional chulha to carrying water in a metal gaagar balanced on her head, she happily joined villagers in their everyday routines.

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Chai, henna and traditions

The clip also shows her enjoying cups of chai, applying henna, dressing up as a traditional Pahadi bride and laughing with local women and children. The warmth of the villagers and their simple lifestyle appeared to leave a lasting impression on her.

In the caption, she wrote that she never imagined finding a feeling of home so far away from Portugal. She said the people, the mountains, the friendships, the food, the children's laughter and the blessings of an elderly village woman made her feel a deep sense of belonging.

Describing the experience, she wrote, "The feeling of belonging ❤️ Dil se Pahadi." She added that life in the village felt real because of its simplicity. With humour, she also revealed that villagers even dressed her like an Indian wife and jokingly tried to find her a husband.

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Social media users feel her happiness

The heartfelt post quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with many viewers appreciating the way she embraced Garhwali culture instead of simply visiting as a tourist.

One user commented, "You are lucky because you got to live Pahadi culture." Another wrote, "Now you are one of us." Others praised her for blending into village life, with comments such as, "Looking so Indian," "You look like a pure Garhwali," and "Good to see you immersing into the cultures of Garhwal."

Many also said her experience reflected the warmth and hospitality for which Uttarakhand's mountain villages are known.

The viral video has struck a chord with social media users, reminding many that genuine human connections and simple moments often become the most memorable part of any journey.

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