The incident took place around 6 am in Harra town under the Sarurpur police station area.

According to the police, an argument broke out between Nisha and her husband, Pradeep Chauhan (42), inside their home. During the dispute, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries, including on her throat.

Investigators believe Nisha was dragged from the bedroom into the hall before the assault. After attacking his wife, Pradeep allegedly stabbed himself several times, reportedly to mislead the cops.

The couple's children reportedly ran outside the house screaming for help. Neighbours rushed in and found Nisha lying in a pool of blood while Pradeep was seriously injured nearby. Both were taken to hospital, where doctors declared Nisha dead.

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