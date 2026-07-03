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Meerut Influencer Nisha Chauhan Stabbed to Death, Husband Injures Himself to Mislead Police
Social media influencer Nisha Chauhan, 40, was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Meerut on Friday morning. Police said the accused, Pradeep Chauhan, later injured himself and is under treatment in custody.
Meerut influencer Nisha Chauhan killed by husband
A 40-year-old social media influencer was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband at their home in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday morning. Police said the accused later injured himself and is currently undergoing treatment while in police custody.
The victim, identified as Nisha Chauhan, was well known on Instagram, where she regularly shared videos and had a large following.
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Attack Inside the House
The incident took place around 6 am in Harra town under the Sarurpur police station area.
According to the police, an argument broke out between Nisha and her husband, Pradeep Chauhan (42), inside their home. During the dispute, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries, including on her throat.
Investigators believe Nisha was dragged from the bedroom into the hall before the assault. After attacking his wife, Pradeep allegedly stabbed himself several times, reportedly to mislead the cops.
The couple's children reportedly ran outside the house screaming for help. Neighbours rushed in and found Nisha lying in a pool of blood while Pradeep was seriously injured nearby. Both were taken to hospital, where doctors declared Nisha dead.
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Land Registration Dispute Under Investigation
Police sources said the couple had been arguing over the registration of a 1,170-square-foot plot of land. The property was reportedly due to be registered on Friday, according to a report by Bhaskar English.
सूचना प्राप्त होते ही थाना पुलिस एवं उच्चाधिकारी तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचे तथा घटनास्थल को संरक्षित कर फॉरेंसिक टीम द्वारा निरीक्षण कराया गया। मृतका की पहचान निशा चौहान (40 वर्ष) पत्नी प्रदीप चौहान, के रूप में हुई। घटनास्थल से प्राप्त साक्ष्यों एवं पूछताछ में ज्ञात हुआ कि पति-पत्नी…
— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) July 3, 2026
According to the initial investigation, Nisha wanted the land to be registered in her name, while her husband opposed the move. Police are examining whether this disagreement led to the fatal attack.
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Police Begin Detailed Investigation
Forensic experts inspected the house and collected evidence. Officers have also questioned the couple's children and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area.
In a statement, Meerut Police said preliminary findings showed that the husband killed his wife during a domestic dispute before injuring himself. A case has been registered, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal action is underway.
Popular on Instagram
Nisha was active on Instagram under the name "Nisha Rajput" with the handle rajputnisha_5m. She had around 2.47 lakh followers and had shared nearly 960 posts. Her profile also included a link to her YouTube channel.
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Police said the investigation is continuing and further details will emerge after questioning the accused and examining all available evidence.
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