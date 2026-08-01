A 20-year-old student from Haripad, Alvin, died in a tragic accident this morning. He was riding his bike home from Bengaluru after his exams when he crashed into a lorry.

Alappuzha: A BBA student has tragically died after his bike crashed into the back of a lorry near the Purakkad Kavil temple. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Alvin, the son of Mathai Kurian from Haripad. The accident, which has left the local community in shock, happened this morning. Alvin was a third-year BBA student at a private college in Bengaluru.

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Alvin was on his way home after finishing his exams on Wednesday. He was riding his bike all the way from Bengaluru. He first dropped off a friend in Palakkad and was continuing his journey to Haripad when the tragedy struck. According to reports, a lorry travelling in front of him suddenly slammed on its brakes. Alvin couldn't stop in time and his bike rammed into the back of the truck. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Some local fishermen who were passing by found him and took his body to the Vandanam Medical College Hospital.Alvin is survived by his mother, Mini Mathew, and his sister, Anju, who works in Dubai.

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