Four youths in Palakkad have been arrested after they drove an off-road jeep right into the Kanjirapuzha dam reservoir to perform stunts. Their excuse was a strange one – they claimed they were practicing for flood rescue missions.

PALAKKAD: Police have arrested four young men for allegedly driving an off-road jeep into the reservoir of Kanjirapuzha Dam and performing dangerous stunts. All four youths are reportedly locals from Kanjirapuzha and were taken into custody by Mannarkkad police.

The incident came to light after a video of the stunt went viral on social media. The footage showed the jeep being driven through the reservoir water, with the youths seemingly ignoring basic safety precautions. The risky act raised concerns about the dangers of entering the dam reservoir with a vehicle, particularly during a period when water levels and conditions can change unexpectedly.

Following the circulation of the video, police launched an inquiry and identified the four youths involved. They were subsequently arrested and later released on bail.

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During questioning, the youths reportedly offered a bizarre explanation for their actions. They claimed that they had driven the jeep into the water as part of what they described as “training” for flood rescue operations.

However, the explanation did not prevent police action. Authorities are examining the incident and the circumstances surrounding the stunt. The episode has also sparked concerns over reckless driving and the misuse of public water bodies for dangerous activities.

The viral video has drawn attention to the need for greater awareness about safety rules around dams and reservoirs.

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