Iraq's ongoing anti-corruption campaign has drawn worldwide attention after authorities carried out a series of raids targeting politicians and government officials accused of financial crimes.

#Iraq#SITREP | All eyes are on Baghdad this morning, and not because of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas @Araghchi's visit. Instead, Iraqi authorities under the auspices of Iraq's new prime minsiter Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi have launched what appears to be the largest… pic.twitter.com/lKHQJtMfgB — Basha باشا (@BashaReport) June 28, 2026

One of the most talked-about operations involved Iraqi MP Hind Al Abbasi, with several reports claiming that investigators recovered 57 million US dollars (around Rs 927 crore) in cash and 27 kilograms of gold during a search of a property linked to the lawmaker in Baghdad.

The raid, reportedly conducted on June 30, has been described by several media outlets as one of the largest corruption-related seizures in Iraq's history.

Cash and Gold Recovery Reported

According to reports, investigators discovered bundles of cash and gold bars hidden inside the property during an extensive search.

The operation forms part of a wider anti-corruption drive launched by the Iraqi government to tackle alleged corruption, money laundering and misuse of public funds.

Officials say the campaign has targeted dozens of influential figures, including lawmakers and senior government officials, as authorities attempt to restore public confidence in state institutions.