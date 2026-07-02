Rs 927 Crore Cash, 27 kg Gold Seized in Iraq Raids, And the Viral 'Gold Underwear' Claim
Iraq's anti-corruption campaign has led to major raids targeting politicians, with reports claiming that authorities recovered 57 million US dollars in cash and 27 kilograms of gold during a search linked to MP Hind Al Abbasi.
Massive Anti-Corruption Operation Rocks Iraq
Iraq's ongoing anti-corruption campaign has drawn worldwide attention after authorities carried out a series of raids targeting politicians and government officials accused of financial crimes.
#Iraq#SITREP | All eyes are on Baghdad this morning, and not because of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas @Araghchi's visit. Instead, Iraqi authorities under the auspices of Iraq's new prime minsiter Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi have launched what appears to be the largest… pic.twitter.com/lKHQJtMfgB
— Basha باشا (@BashaReport) June 28, 2026
One of the most talked-about operations involved Iraqi MP Hind Al Abbasi, with several reports claiming that investigators recovered 57 million US dollars (around Rs 927 crore) in cash and 27 kilograms of gold during a search of a property linked to the lawmaker in Baghdad.
The raid, reportedly conducted on June 30, has been described by several media outlets as one of the largest corruption-related seizures in Iraq's history.
Cash and Gold Recovery Reported
According to reports, investigators discovered bundles of cash and gold bars hidden inside the property during an extensive search.
The operation forms part of a wider anti-corruption drive launched by the Iraqi government to tackle alleged corruption, money laundering and misuse of public funds.
Officials say the campaign has targeted dozens of influential figures, including lawmakers and senior government officials, as authorities attempt to restore public confidence in state institutions.
Viral Claims About Gold Underwear Remain Unverified
While reports of large cash and gold recoveries have been widely circulated, one particular claim has generated intense discussion online.
Social media posts and some local reports alleged that investigators also recovered luxury undergarments allegedly made of gold, including a gold bra and underwear.
One of the seized assets from the house of the Iraqi parliament member Hind Al-Abbasi, in addition to millions of $$ in cash, and multiple kilo grams in gold.
She was arrested with other members in the recent Iraqi campaign against corruption. pic.twitter.com/5rMESlBZzu
— Asaad Sam Hanna (@asaadhanna) June 30, 2026
İrak'ta yolsuzluk operasyonunda evinde 57 milyon dolar nakit, 27 kilo saf altın ve altından yapılmış iç çamaşırı bulunan Milletvekili Hind El-Abbasi #hindElAbbasi#irak#ıraqpic.twitter.com/sTue7tqpGm
— Mehmet_botanli (@mehmet34istan) July 1, 2026
🚨🇮🇶 #UPDATE
Anti-Corruption Crackdown Escalates in Iraq
Iraqi security forces have uncovered a vast network involved in the embezzlement and smuggling of oil revenues, resulting in the arrest of 47 high-ranking officials nationwide—including MPs, ministers, and advisors to the… pic.twitter.com/teaguu7wWl
— Eye OSINT (@AlexiaNoel94927) June 29, 2026
However, there has been no official confirmation from Iraqi authorities that such items were recovered from MP Hind Al Abbasi's property.
Several fact-checkers and media organisations have pointed out that this part of the story remains unverified and should be treated with caution until supported by official evidence.
Another MP Also Under Investigation
Reports also indicate that another Iraqi lawmaker, Aliya Nasif, is facing investigation as part of the same anti-corruption campaign.
Authorities allegedly recovered around 20 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately 15.5 million US dollars) along with gold during searches linked to her property.
Aliya and her son have reportedly been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Some reports suggest that the viral claims about the alleged gold undergarments may actually be linked to this separate case rather than to Hind Al Abbasi, although this too has not been officially confirmed.
Government Pushes Zero-Tolerance Policy
The Iraqi government has said it is adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.
Counter-terrorism units and anti-corruption agencies have carried out coordinated raids in Baghdad's Green Zone and several other locations as part of the nationwide operation.
Officials say the campaign is aimed at recovering illegally acquired wealth and holding public officials accountable regardless of their political influence.
Public Reaction and Ongoing Investigation
Images showing stacks of cash and gold bars have spread rapidly across social media, prompting strong public reactions. Many users described the reported recoveries as evidence of the scale of corruption that has affected Iraq for years, while others questioned the authenticity of some viral claims.
Irak'ta Milletvekili Hind El-Abbasi'nin evinde 57 milyon dolar nakit, 27 kilogram saf altın ve altından yapılmış iç çamaşırı ele geçirildi. pic.twitter.com/J5Lr76ZyXf
— Popüler Gazete (@populergazeteTR) June 30, 2026
At present, the investigations are continuing, and authorities have not released full details of all items seized.
While reports of large cash and gold recoveries have appeared across multiple media outlets, claims regarding luxury gold undergarments remain unverified and should not be treated as established fact until officially confirmed.
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