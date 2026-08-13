A 21-year-old man, Ivin Antony, has been arrested for allegedly attacking another inmate inside Irinjalakuda Special Sub Jail. The incident took place within the prison premises, prompting authorities to register a case and take action against the accused.

A 21-year-old inmate has been arrested for attacking another prisoner inside the Irinjalakuda Special Sub Jail in Thrissur.

The accused, Ivin Antony (21), is a resident of Karuvannur Plakkal. Police said he attacked Mohammed (28), who is from Azhikode Ivelikkakathu.

Mohammed is currently in remand for an attempted murder case registered at the Kodungallur Police Station in 2025.

The attack happened on a recent morning. According to the police, the fight started after Mohammed questioned Ivin for using abusive language without any reason. Ivin, holding a grudge, then assaulted him.

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Mohammed suffered a serious injury to his left shoulder in the attack.

The police also revealed that Ivin Antony is no stranger to crime. He already has five criminal cases against him.

These cases, registered at the Irinjalakuda and Koorachund police stations, include charges like house-trespass and assault, outraging the modesty of a woman, brawling, drug use, and public intoxication.

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