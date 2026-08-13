A worker in Thiruvananthapuram's Chemboor had a close shave after coming face-to-face with a seven-foot-long python in a rubber plantation. Locals alerted the authorities, and snake rescuer Kattakkada Ratheesh caught the snake and handed it over to the Forest Department.

Thiruvananthapuram: A worker had a terrifyingly close call with a seven-foot-long python while working in a rubber plantation in Chemboor. He was clearing a bushy, overgrown part of the estate when he spotted the massive snake.

The worker only saw the python when he was right next to it. He quickly jumped away just as the snake lunged, causing it to move off in another direction. Panicked locals immediately called the Forest Department for help.

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Snake rescuer Kattakkada Ratheesh reached the spot and, after some effort, managed to safely capture the python. Residents told reporters that snakes are a common problem in the area. They also mentioned that another well-known rescuer, Vava Suresh, had caught a snake from the same place earlier. The captured python was later handed over to Forest Department officials.

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