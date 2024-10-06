Kerala: Mini boiler blast at animal fat processing unit in Kochi; one dead, two injured

One person died and two others were injured in an explosion at a private company operating in the Edayar Industrial Estate of Kochi.

Kochi: An explosion occurred at Formal Trade Link, a company in the Edayar Industrial Estate, resulting in the death of one worker and injuries to two others. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Odisha. The incident took place around 11 PM last night.

Also Read: Kerala: PV Anvar to launch his party 'DMK' at event in Manjeri today, images of Arjun and Manaf on boards

Initially reported as a gas stove explosion, it was later confirmed that a mini boiler used in processing animal fat had exploded. The two injured workers, also from other states, were rushed to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital for treatment. Two injured workers Guru and Krishan suffered burns estimated at 30%.

At the time of the accident, four workers from different states were on-site. The company, which processes animal fat for soap manufacturing, is owned by an individual from Malappuram. The employees here worked on a shift basis.

Local residents have raised concerns that the company was operating without adhering to safety regulations. P. Pramod, Director of the Factories and Boilers Department, stated that preliminary investigations indicated the mini boiler was purchased and operated without proper compliance with safety norms. Binanipuram police added that there was no annual inspection in the company as it was a mini boiler.

Also Read: Karnataka: Mangaluru bus owner renames "Israel Travels" to "Jerusalem" amid social media outcry

Latest Videos