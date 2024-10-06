Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: PV Anvar to launch his party 'DMK' at event in Manjeri today, images of Arjun and Manaf on boards

    P.V. Anvar will launch Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), a social organization aiming to contest local and by-elections. The event will take place at Jaseela Junction near the bypass road in Manjeri at 5 pm today.

    Kerala: PV Anvar to launch his party 'DMK' at event in Manjeri today, images of Arjun and Manaf on boards dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 8:37 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

    Malappuram: P.V. Anvar has officially named his new political party the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) as billboards featuring Anwar’s image have been set up in various locations around Malappuram, displaying the party's acronym, DMK. In addition, boards featuring images of Arjun, who died in a landslide, and truck owner Manaf, and historical figures have been erected at a gathering place in Manjeri.

    Anvar is scheduled to announce the party at a public meeting today at 5 PM near the Jaseela Junction on the bypass road in Manjeri. He claims that around 100,000 people will attend the event. The party's policy agenda will also be revealed during the meeting.

    Additionally, Anvar has just returned from Chennai, where he met with leaders of the DMK, and he plans to share details of this discussion at the gathering. His strategic move aims to forge an alliance with the DMK to join the INDIA bloc. Anwar is also working to ensure the presence of local leaders from the CPI(M) alongside DMK leaders at the evening’s public meeting.

    However, P.V. Anvar has stated that the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) is currently a social organization and not a political party. Speaking in Manjeri, he emphasized that the gathering today will include ordinary people, noting that they are the true influential leaders.

    Anvar clarified that the movement intends to contest in local and by-elections as part of its initiatives, although he could not confirm if they will use the same name for political contests due to various technical considerations. He stressed that the focus will be on raising broader state issues.

    Regarding his resignation from the MLA position, he mentioned that such decisions could be contemplated in the future. He explained that the name reflects a democratic movement for the people of Kerala. 

    He highlighted that Arjun and Manaf symbolize secularism and stated that he feels the shadow of communalism looming over him, which is why their images have been included on the boards. He chose Manjeri for this announcement due to its historical significance, calling it a land where heroic legacies are rooted.

    Extensive arrangements have been made for Anwar's political clarification meeting at Jaseela Junction in Mancheri, with seating for ten thousand people prepared. 

