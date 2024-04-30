Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Man sentenced to cumulative 106-year jail term for rape of mentally challenged girl

    A man has been sentenced to a cumulative 106-year jail term by the Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) Judge Sirajuddin P A for the rape of a mentally challenged girl in Idukki, Kerala. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Idukki: A Kerala court sentenced a 44-year-old man to 106 years in prison altogether on Monday (April 29) for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl with mental health issues in the hilly area of Idukki. Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) Judge Sirajuddin P A imposed a total of 106 years in prison on the man, who was a friend of the victim's mother, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Special Public Prosecutor Smiju K Das.

    Also read: Kerala: Former police sub-inspector gets 6-year jail term for sexually abusing Class 11 student

    He will, however, be serving 22 years in prison because the sentences are to be completed concurrently and the individual was given a maximum penalty of 22 years in jail. The man was also fined Rs 60,000 by the court. There will be an additional 22 months of harsh prison if the person who was convicted does not pay the fine.

    The court ordered that if the accused pays the fine, the amount should be paid to the girl as compensation from the victim compensation scheme of the Idukki District Legal Services Authority.

    The incident occurred in 2022 when the accused, originally from Thrissur, had come to Adimali for work. He had been working alongside the girl's mother at a hotel, and upon developing a friendship with her, he began residing with them in her house.

    The accused then started abusing the child sexually when her mother and siblings weren't home. In addition, he had threatened to murder the girl if she told them about the incidents of assault.

    The incidents were brought to light when the mother took the girl to Adimali Taluk Hospital due to physical difficulties. During the examination, the doctor discovered that the girl was pregnant. Subsequently, the doctor reported the incident to the police.

    The pregnancy of the girl was aborted at Idukki Medical College Hospital.

    DNA testing was then done on the medical samples of the girl's aborted foetus and the accused, and the results showed that the accused was the father of the girl's unborn child.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
