Kerala man executed in UAE: Muraleedharan's father recalls final call; convicted in 2009 murder case

Kasaragod: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has carried out the execution of two Indian nationals from Kerala, Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil, after the country's highest court upheld their death sentences.

Muraleedharan’s father, Keshavan, revealed that he learned about his son’s impending execution when he received a call on February 14. Speaking to Asianet News, he stated that Muraleedharan had been imprisoned in Al Ain since 2009. Despite efforts to seek his release, including appeals to political leaders and the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, they were unsuccessful. The family has decided not to travel to the UAE.

Two Kerala natives executed in UAE following murder convictions, MEA informs families

Muraleedharan was executed for his involvement in the 2009 murder of Moideen, a native of Tirur, which took place in Al Ain.

Meanwhile, expatriate organizations are still awaiting further details regarding the execution of the two Malayalis in the UAE. The Ministry of External Affairs had previously assured that arrangements would be made for the final rites of Muhammad Rinash, a native of Thalassery, and PV Muraleedharan. It is expected that recognized associations and social workers will also be informed alongside the families. However, as of now, the Indian Embassy in the UAE has not issued any official statements.

Muhammed Rinash, a native of Thalassery, was arrested in the UAE for allegedly murdering a UAE citizen. Meanwhile, Muraleedharan was sentenced to death for the murder of an Indian national.

Rinash’s mother had previously submitted a petition to the Kerala Chief Minister and other authorities, claiming that her son had acted in self-defense against a mentally unstable individual. She also emphasized that he had no prior criminal record. Despite diplomatic efforts, authorities were unable to prevent his execution.

The news of the execution of these two Malayalis surfaced shortly after the UAE carried out the death sentence of Shahzadi Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

