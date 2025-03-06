Two Kerala natives executed in UAE following murder convictions, MEA informs families

The UAE has executed two Indian nationals from Kerala, Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil, after the country's highest court upheld their death sentences.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has executed two Indian nationals from Kerala, Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil after the country's highest court upheld their death sentences. The UAE authorities informed India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which in turn conveyed the news to the families of the executed individuals. 

The ministry also stated that efforts are being made to facilitate the families' participation in the funeral procedures.

Both individuals were convicted of murder and sentenced to death by a UAE court. Following legal proceedings, the Court of Cassation upheld the sentences.

Muhammad Rinash, a native of Thalassery, was arrested in connection with the murder of a UAE citizen, while Muraleedharan was convicted for killing an Indian national. The MEA emphasized that both individuals were provided with all possible diplomatic and legal assistance before the execution.

Rinash’s mother had earlier submitted a plea to the Kerala Chief Minister and other officials, asserting that her son acted in self-defense against a mentally unstable person and had no prior criminal history. 

