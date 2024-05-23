Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-523 May 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 523: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (May 23).

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-523 May 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 23, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 523: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 523 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

     

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-523 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Rain: Kozhikode MCH experiences waterlogging; Kochi, Thrissur roads flooded after heavy downpour anr

    Kerala Rain: Kozhikode MCH experiences waterlogging; Kochi, Thrissur roads flooded after heavy downpour

    Kerala: Leopard dies after getting trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; internal bleeding suspected anr

    Kerala: Leopard dies after getting trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; internal bleeding suspected

    International organ trafficking case: Seven donors from Thrissur alone anr

    International organ trafficking case: Seven donors from Thrissur alone

    6 cities from Kerala make it to 2024 Oxford Global Cities Index; check them out anr

    6 cities from Kerala make it to 2024 Oxford Global Cities Index; check them out

    Kerala Governor Khan returns Ordinance on ward delimitation for local body polls; cites election code anr

    Kerala Governor Khan returns Ordinance on ward delimitation for local body polls; cites election code

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh releases 10-point poll manifesto for Karakat seat after expulsion check details gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawan Singh releases 10-point poll manifesto for Karakat seat after expulsion

    DK Shivakumar opened CD factory in 1980: Karnataka former CM HD Kumaraswamy over Prajwal Revanna pendrive case vkp

    DK Shivakumar opened CD factory in 1980: Karnataka former CM HD Kumaraswamy over Prajwal Revanna pendrive case

    Turbo Box Office Collection Mammootty Vysakh's action film set for a rocking opening RBA

    Turbo Box Office Collection: Mammootty, Vysakh's action film set for a ROCKING opening; read details

    Priyanka Chopra looks elegant in plunging-neck gown, flaunts Bulgari's necklace as she attends dinner in Rome RKK

    Priyanka Chopra looks elegant in plunging-neck gown, flaunts Bulgari’s necklace as she attends dinner in Rome

    Gold rate on May 23: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on May 23: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon