    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-513 March 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 513: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-513 March 14 2024
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 513: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that will be held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 512 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

     

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-513 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting as electricity consumption rises in the state

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders line up to join BJP in Kerala

    Kerala University Arts Festival: Bribe case accused judge commits suicide

    Kerala: Mystery looms over death of woman in Kozhikode; Family seek thorough investigation

    Kerala University Arts Festival: SFI files complaint demanding investigation over alleged corruption

    'Yediyurappa deceived me...' Ex-Karnataka DyCM fumes over missed BJP ticket for son

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urges PM Modi to look into CBI Probe; read details

    Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shahdara; Four persons, including 2 children, killed

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting as electricity consumption rises in the state

    'Make your voices heard...' TikTok CEO reaches out to American users after House vote (WATCH)

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

