Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-643 lottery results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (March 02).

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-643 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (March 02) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

     

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 643:

     

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    8th Prize: Rs 100

     

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging by SFI leaders before death, says police

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging before death, says police

    Kerala news live 2 march 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Police issues lookout notice for 4 accused in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    'Rahul Gandhi should stop Yatra...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar on death of veterinary student in Kerala's Wayanad anr

    'Rahul Gandhi should stop Yatra...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar on death of veterinary student in Kerala's Wayanad

    Kerala: 21 people suffer from food poisoning after eating kuzhimandi in Varkala; hotel sealed rkn

    Kerala: 21 people suffer from food poisoning after eating kuzhimandi in Varkala; hotel sealed

    Recent Stories

    Why was Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru targeted for an explosion? vkp

    Why was Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru targeted for an explosion?

    Nitin Gadkari serves legal notices to Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh; demands apology within 3 day AJR

    Nitin Gadkari serves legal notices to Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh; demands apology within 3 day

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: Rihanna departs, poses with paps at the airport RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: Rihanna departs, poses with paps at the airport

    Tennis Sania Mirza serves reality check: Debunking stereotypes surrounding Women's achievements osf

    Sania Mirza serves reality check: Debunking stereotypes surrounding Women's achievements

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon