Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103 July 17 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-103 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will occur at 3 pm on Wednesday (July 17).

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103 July 17 2024: Check the first prize winner who won Rs 1 crore anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (July 17) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-103 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-103 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-103 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts today july 17 2024; Orange alert in 5 districts anr

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts today; Orange alert in 5 districts

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces implementation of projects worth Rs 13013 cr in 100 days anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces implementation of projects worth Rs 13,013 cr in 100 days

    Kerala: Composer Ramesh Narayan faces backlash after refusing to receive award from actor Asif Ali anr

    Kerala: Composer Ramesh Narayan faces backlash after refusing to receive award from actor Asif Ali

    Kerala: 4 people stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued anr

    Kerala: 4 people, stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued

    Kerala: Sabarimala temple opens for 5-day Karkidakam month pooja anr

    Kerala: Sabarimala temple opens for 5-day Karkidakam month pooja

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: CCB police arrest Sandalwood director Gajendra in 2004 rowdy sheeter murder case vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB police arrest Sandalwood director Gajendra in 2004 rowdy sheeter murder case

    Stuck iPhone screen here is how Apple recommends fixing it check details gcw

    Stuck iPhone screen? Here’s how Apple recommends fixing it; Check details

    Kim Kardashian shares pictures in orange satin dress from her visit during Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding RKK

    Kim Kardashian shares pictures in orange satin dress from her visit during Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 17 2024: Rate of 8 gm gold rises again; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 17: Rate of 8 gm gold rises again; Check

    Nagaland state lottery July 17, 2024: Check today's winning number RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 17, 2024: Check today's winning number

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon