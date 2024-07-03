Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-101 July 03 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-101 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will occur at 3 pm on Wednesday (July 03).

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-101 July 03 2024: Here is the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-101: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (July 03) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-101 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-101 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-101 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Consolation Prize

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala man Abdul Rahim death sentence escapes noose in Riyadh after paying blood money anr

    Kerala man escapes noose in Riyadh after paying blood money

    Kerala: Ahead of trial run, Vizhinjam International Seaport receives location code anr

    Kerala: Ahead of trial run, Vizhinjam International Seaport receives location code

    Kerala: Police confirm murder of woman Kala who went missing 15 years ago in Mannar Alappuzha, suspects husband Anil role in crime anr

    Kerala: Police confirm murder of woman who went missing 15 years ago, suspects husband's role in crime

    Kerala: Remains of woman Kala missing since 15 years from Mannar Alappuzha recovered from septic tank anr

    Kerala: Remains of woman missing since 15 years recovered from septic tank

    Kerala: Woman who went missing 15 years ago suspected to have killed, buried in Alappuzha kala missing case anr

    Kerala: Woman who went missing 15 years ago suspected to have killed, buried in Alappuzha

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Raft overturns leaving multiple people dead in Krishna river at Vijayapura vkp

    Karnataka: Raft overturns, leaving 6 dead in Krishna river at Vijayapura

    Do you know Ambani cows drink RO water, sleep on rubber mattresses? RKK

    Do you know Ambani cows drink RO water, sleep on rubber mattresses?

    Hathras stampede: Devotees rushed to touch Bhole Baba, collect soil from under his feet caused commotion gcw

    Hathras stampede: Devotees rushed to touch Bhole Baba, collect soil from under his feet caused commotion

    Kerala man Abdul Rahim death sentence escapes noose in Riyadh after paying blood money anr

    Kerala man escapes noose in Riyadh after paying blood money

    Hathras stampede: Overcrowding among reasons that killed 121, bodies of most victims identified gcw

    Hathras stampede: Overcrowding among reasons that killed 121, bodies of most victims identified

    Recent Videos

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon