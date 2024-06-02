Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-654 June 02,2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-654 Lottery on Sunday (June 2). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m.

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-654 June 02,2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-654 Lottery on Sunday (June 02). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-654 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Kerala voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala Exit Polls Updates: BJP likely to open account; UDF to win big

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place anr

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place

    Kerala: Woman dies after being struck by lightning in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Woman dies after being struck by lightning in Thrissur

    Kerala: Organ trade ringleader arrested from Hyderabad; Brought to Aluva for interrogation anr

    Kerala: Organ trade ringleader arrested from Hyderabad; Brought to Aluva for interrogation

    Kerala: Payment delayed for student Police Cadets, Ex-Servicemen appointed for election duty anr

    Kerala: Payment delayed for student Police Cadets, Ex-Servicemen appointed for election duty

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to hold 7 meetings, focus on post-cyclone situation heatwave review agenda for next 100 days and more gcw

    PM Modi to hold 7 meetings, focus on post-cyclone situation, review agenda for next 100 days and more

    Killing it as usual...', Rakul Preet Singh fangirls over Anirudh Ravichander at Indian 2 audio launch - WATCH ATG

    'Killing it as usual...', Rakul Preet Singh fangirls over Anirudh Ravichander at Indian 2 audio launch - WATCH

    Two loco pilots injured as two goods trains collide at Pubjab's Sirhind (WATCH) vkp

    Two loco pilots injured as two goods trains collide at Punjab’s Sirhind (WATCH)

    Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta wraps up shooting for Aamir Khan's film; shares BTS from set - WATCH ATG

    Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta wraps up shooting for Aamir Khan's film; shares BTS from set - WATCH

    Gold rate on June 2: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on June 2: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon