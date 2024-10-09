Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak citizens in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad; Total arrests reach 22

    Bengaluru Police have arrested 14 Pakistani nationals, raising the total to 22 detained in recent weeks for allegedly spreading religious propaganda. The arrests follow an investigation into a network led by a key suspect, Parvez, with connections to other individuals being explored.

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak residents in Delhi Chennai Hyderabad Total 22 captured vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    The Bengaluru Police have arrested 14 Pakistani nationals, adding to the total of 22 individuals of Pakistani origin detained in recent weeks. This series of arrests comes as part of a broader investigation into a network allegedly linked to religious propaganda and preaching activities across various states in India.

    The police have actively pursued Pakistani citizens who were hiding in different parts of the country. A dedicated team travelled to Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad to locate and apprehend these individuals. The investigation intensified following the arrest of a key suspect, Parvez, who is believed to be the mastermind behind this network.

    Bengaluru: Three more Pakistanis arrested in Jigani; authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India!

    Among the recent arrests are two Pakistani nationals who were handed over to the Jigani Police by officials from the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO). These arrests contribute to a growing concern regarding the presence of Pakistani nationals involved in unauthorized activities within the country.

    Pakistani woman detained in Chennai, married to Davangere resident, reveals probe

    This incident follows a previous operation where Bengaluru police arrested a Pakistani family living in the Jigani area. Recently, three additional Pakistani nationals were taken into custody in the same locality, including two men and a woman. They were apprehended as part of a police team tracing the connections of Rashid Ali Siddiqui, who was arrested earlier along with his wife in Rajpura, Jigani. Rashid Ali is reported to be from Peshawar, Pakistan.

    Authorities are now investigating the connections among these individuals, as there are indications that many others may also be linked to Rashid Ali. To further explore this case, a specialized four-member police team has been established.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka MLA Munirathna honey trapped two former Chief Minister claims sexual assault victim vkp

    'Karnataka MLA Munirathna honey trapped 2 ex-Chief Ministers': Sexual assault victim speaks out

    There is competition for CM post in Congress itself says former DCM KS Eshwarappa vkp

    'There is competition for CM post in Congress itself': Former K’taka DCM KS Eshwarappa

    Karnataka High Court orders provide insurance coverage even if vehicles do not have FC and License vkp

    'Provide insurance coverage even if vehicles don’t have FC, License': Karnataka HC issues order

    Bengaluru police apprehend 5 culprits for stealing laptops in hostels and houses vkp

    Bengaluru police apprehend 5 culprits for stealing laptops in hostels, houses

    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death dmn

    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren honors students, distributes appointment letters at education event AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren honors students, distributes appointment letters at education event

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message snt

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message

    Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season anr

    Kerala: BJP demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season

    How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive RBA

    How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive

    Luxury Collection: The 5 MOST expensive cars owned by Indians check brands price more gcw

    Luxury Collection: The 5 MOST expensive cars owned by Indians

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon