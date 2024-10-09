Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak citizens in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad; Total arrests reach 22

Bengaluru Police have arrested 14 Pakistani nationals, raising the total to 22 detained in recent weeks for allegedly spreading religious propaganda. The arrests follow an investigation into a network led by a key suspect, Parvez, with connections to other individuals being explored.

The Bengaluru Police have arrested 14 Pakistani nationals, adding to the total of 22 individuals of Pakistani origin detained in recent weeks. This series of arrests comes as part of a broader investigation into a network allegedly linked to religious propaganda and preaching activities across various states in India.

The police have actively pursued Pakistani citizens who were hiding in different parts of the country. A dedicated team travelled to Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad to locate and apprehend these individuals. The investigation intensified following the arrest of a key suspect, Parvez, who is believed to be the mastermind behind this network.



Among the recent arrests are two Pakistani nationals who were handed over to the Jigani Police by officials from the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO). These arrests contribute to a growing concern regarding the presence of Pakistani nationals involved in unauthorized activities within the country.



This incident follows a previous operation where Bengaluru police arrested a Pakistani family living in the Jigani area. Recently, three additional Pakistani nationals were taken into custody in the same locality, including two men and a woman. They were apprehended as part of a police team tracing the connections of Rashid Ali Siddiqui, who was arrested earlier along with his wife in Rajpura, Jigani. Rashid Ali is reported to be from Peshawar, Pakistan.

Authorities are now investigating the connections among these individuals, as there are indications that many others may also be linked to Rashid Ali. To further explore this case, a specialized four-member police team has been established.

