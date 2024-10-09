Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

Kochi City Police Commissioner said that an investigation is ongoing into a drug case involving gangster Om Prakash, who is the primary accused. The inquiry may include questioning several actors, as drugs were found in the hotel room where Prakash was staying.

Kochi: Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya stated that an investigation is currently underway in a drug case involving gangster Om Prakash as the main accused. He also mentioned that several actors might be questioned as part of the probe. Drugs were reportedly found in the hotel room where Om Prakash was staying. So far, three individuals, including Om Prakash, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation is looking into those who visited Om Prakash and their activities. As part of the inquiry, film stars will also be questioned. A detailed investigation is underway, and the results of the chemical analysis of the drugs will be available soon. Authorities are currently questioning individuals who visited Om Prakash’s room. While no notices have been sent to actor Sreenath Bhasi or Prayag Martin yet, the commissioner assured that they would definitely be summoned. However, it has not been confirmed that large quantities of drugs have reached Kochi.

A special team will conduct investigations in other states regarding the incident where mobile phones went missing during a DJ event. The commissioner mentioned that some leads related to this matter have already been received. The forensic examination conducted in the hotel room where Om Prakash was staying revealed traces of chemical drugs. The forensic investigation was carried out in the room yesterday.

The forensic examination conducted on the table in the room revealed traces of chemical drugs. Meanwhile, the police will approach the court against the bail granted to Om Prakash. Once the lab report on the chemical analysis of the drugs is received, the police will submit it to the court without delay.



