Veteran actor TP Madhavan passes away in Kollam

Veteran Malayalam actor T.P. Madhavan (89) passed away at a Kollam hospital. A legendary figure with over 600 films, he was AMMA's first general secretary.

Kollam: Veteran Malayalam film actor T.P. Madhavan has passed away at the age of 89. He died at N.S. Cooperative Hospital in Kollam. He had undergone surgery for gastrointestinal issues the previous day, but his health worsened afterward, leading to him being placed on a ventilator.

T.P. Madhavan was also the first general secretary of the Malayalam film organization "AMMA." He had been living at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram for the past eight years, where his health declined, prompting his hospital admission.

Madhavan made his film debut in 1975 with the movie Kaamam Krodham Moham, directed by actor Madhu. He became a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema through his role in Raagam. Throughout his career, he acted in over 600 films, including notable titles such as Makkal, Agnipushpam, Priyamvada, Theekanal, Mohiniyattam, Seemanthaputhran, Shankaracharya, Kanchanaseetha Sandeshham, Vietnam Colony, Pappaydue Swantham Appoose, Kalyanaraman, Yathrakaarude Shradhaikk, Thandavam, and Narasimham. He also appeared in numerous television serials.

