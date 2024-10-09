Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veteran actor TP Madhavan passes away in Kollam

    Veteran Malayalam actor T.P. Madhavan (89) passed away at a Kollam hospital. A legendary figure with over 600 films, he was AMMA's first general secretary. 

    Veteran actor TP Madhavan passes away in Kollam dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    Kollam: Veteran Malayalam film actor T.P. Madhavan has passed away at the age of 89. He died at N.S. Cooperative Hospital in Kollam. He had undergone surgery for gastrointestinal issues the previous day, but his health worsened afterward, leading to him being placed on a ventilator.

    Also Read: Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death

    T.P. Madhavan was also the first general secretary of the Malayalam film organization "AMMA." He had been living at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram for the past eight years, where his health declined, prompting his hospital admission.

    Madhavan made his film debut in 1975 with the movie Kaamam Krodham Moham, directed by actor Madhu. He became a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema through his role in Raagam. Throughout his career, he acted in over 600 films, including notable titles such as Makkal, Agnipushpam, Priyamvada, Theekanal, Mohiniyattam, Seemanthaputhran, Shankaracharya, Kanchanaseetha Sandeshham, Vietnam Colony, Pappaydue Swantham Appoose, Kalyanaraman, Yathrakaarude Shradhaikk, Thandavam, and Narasimham. He also appeared in numerous television serials.

    Also Read: Documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding set for OTT release, rights sold for THIS price

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too anr

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

    Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan to send report on CM Pinarayi Vijayan malappuram remarks to president anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to send report on Chief Minister's remarks on Malappuram to President

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 09 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 09 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details

    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death dmn

    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death

    Kerala weather: Widespread rain expected, IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts dmn

    Kerala weather: Widespread rain expected, IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too anr

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

    Hes a big fan Shah Rukh Khan approached Starbucks for a coffee shop at Red Chilies Office ATG

    'He's a big fan...', Shah Rukh Khan approached Starbucks for a coffee shop at Red Chilies Office

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak residents in Delhi Chennai Hyderabad Total 22 captured vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak citizens in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad; Total arrests reach 22

    Disha Patani to Sharvari Wagh, celebs stay at fashion event RKK

    Disha Patani to Sharvari Wagh, celebs stay at fashion event

    Why exercise alone won't cut it: Essential diet tips for weight loss dmn

    Why exercise alone won't cut it: Essential diet tips for weight loss

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon