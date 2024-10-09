'He's a big fan...', Shah Rukh Khan approached Starbucks for a coffee shop at Red Chilies Office

Shah Rukh Khan’s love for coffee is no secret, with many colleagues noting his caffeine-driven late-night work sessions. Tata Starbucks CEO, Sushant Dash, recently revealed that the Khar Starbucks outlet, located in Red Chillies Entertainment, was opened largely due to SRK’s passion for the brand

Shah Rukh Khan’s love for caffeine, particularly coffee, is well known, especially given his late-night work sessions. Tata Starbucks CEO, Sushant Dash, recently shared that the Starbucks outlet in Khar, located in the Red Chillies Entertainment office, owes its existence largely to SRK’s passion for the brand. Positioned on 15th Road, this Starbucks has become a popular meeting spot in the busy Bandra-Khar area.

In a conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Dash explained how the outlet came into being. He mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan is an avid fan of Starbucks and had expressed his interest in having a store within the building where Red Chillies is located. His team reached out to Starbucks, proposing the idea, which eventually materialized into a beautiful space, with SRK himself being the landlord.

ALSO READ: (Video) Alia Bhatt bonds with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sings 'Oo Antava' at Jigra event

Many of Shah Rukh Khan's colleagues over the years have also spoken about his fondness for coffee. Director Aanand L Rai humorously noted that the actor could survive on tandoori chicken and coffee alone. Additionally, celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya (from Jawan), and Alia Bhatt have all remarked on his coffee habit.

Alia Bhatt, who worked with SRK in Dear Zindagi, shared a humorous anecdote about him. She revealed that although there is nothing she particularly dislikes about him, she felt concerned about his minimal eating habits. During intense scenes, she recalled hearing a growl from his stomach and noted that it was a regular occurrence. To help, they would often give him biscuits. While both are coffee enthusiasts, Alia pointed out that, unlike SRK, she always made sure to eat as well, often encouraging him to do the same.

Latest Videos