    Kerala: NHRM woman employee shot with air gun due to personal enmity in Thiruvananthapuram

    A woman named Shini was shot with an air gun at her home in Chempakassery Residents Association, Vanchiyoor West Fort, Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred around 8.30 am when a young woman posing as a courier shot Shini in the hand before fleeing the scene. 
     

    Kerala: NHRM woman employee shot with air gun due to personal enmity in Thiruvananthapuram
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police have concluded that the attack on a woman identified as Shini, who was shot with an airgun in Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, was due to a personal vendetta against her or her family. The attacker, who is yet to be identified, had specifically chosen Sunday morning (July 28 for the attack. The police suspect that the attacker had visited the victim's house and surroundings in Vanchiyoor before the incident. 

    After the shooting, the attacker's car was seen heading towards Attingal, using a fake number plate. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate and apprehend the suspect.

    On Sunday, Shini, a resident of Vallakkadavu, was targeted by a masked assailant who fired an air gun at her at her home in Chempakassery Residents Association, Vanchiyoor West Fort. Shini, who works for the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), sustained minor injuries in the attack and was hospitalized for treatment. The assailant, whose identity remains unknown, fired a single shot at Shini and two more shots at the floor before fleeing the scene. Shini's husband is currently working abroad.

    At 8:30 am, a tall woman, with her face fully covered except for her eyes, arrived at the victim's residence, claiming to deliver a letter. However, instead of handing over a letter, she pulled out an air gun and shot the victim, Shini, before fleeing the scene.

    The CCTV footage of the car used by the assailant has been obtained by Asianet News. The attacker arrived in a silver-colored Celerio car with a fake number plate. Police investigation has revealed that the number plate on the car belonged to a Swift car, which was sold in Kozhikode a few months ago. The buyer was from Parandode. The police are intensifying their search for the suspect based on the CCTV footage and the testimony of the victim's family members.

    A young woman in jeans and a shirt came to the house, and the father-in-law answered the door. She asked if Shini was home, claiming she had a registered letter that could only be delivered to Shini. The father-in-law called for Shini, who realized she had forgotten her pen and was asked to bring it. When Shini arrived, the woman presented a large piece of paper with a box underneath, similar to a courier package. As Shini was about to sign, the woman pulled out a gun. Shini attempted to block the gun with her hand but was shot in her inner arm, and the assailant fired two more shots.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
