    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death

    A Malayali couple has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a businessman and chairman of private educational institutions, B.M. Mumtaz Ali (52), in Mangalore. The arrest follows a complaint filed by the victim's brother, alleging that Mumtaz Ali was a victim of a honey trap.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 10:18 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Mangaluru: The suicide of BM Mumtaz Ali (52), an industrialist and chairman of a private educational institution, has lead to the arrest of a Malayali couple. The arrests were made by Kavoor police based on a complaint filed by his brother, Haidar Ali, with the couple, Rahmath and her husband Shuhai, taken into custody. They were apprehended from Bandwal in Dakshina Kannada. A total of six individuals are facing charges in connection with the case.

    The complaint alleges that Mumtaz Ali’s suicide was prompted by honeytrap. He was reportedly threatened with compromising videos and had been extorted for Rs 50 lakhs, with the perpetrators demanding more money from him, as detailed by his brother.

    Other suspects sought by the police include Shafi, Mustafa, Abdul Sattar, and their driver, Siraj. Before leaving his home in Baikampady early Sunday, Mumtaz Ali sent a message to family members indicating that six people were responsible for his death.

    After he was reported missing, searches led to the discovery of Mumtaz Ali’s car near the Kulur Bridge on National Highway 66, which showed signs of having collided with another vehicle. Mumtaz Ali was the brother of former Congress MLA Mohiyudheen Bava and former Janata Dal (S) MLA B.M. Farooq in the Mangaluru North constituency.

     

