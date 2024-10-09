Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why exercise alone won't cut it: Essential diet tips for weight loss

    Exercise alone won't lead to weight loss. Learn about the importance of a proper diet and mistakes to avoid for effective weight management.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Weight gain is a common problem today. Poor eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle are some of the reasons for this. So, many people are following many methods like exercise and diet to lose weight. But many of us forget that exercise alone will not give you the full benefit in your weight loss journey.

    However, choosing the right food can be a difficult task. Avoid these mistakes to lose weight.

    Skipping meals

    Skipping meals to lose weight is a misconception. This leads to more hunger, which in turn leads to overeating. Avoid relying on trendy diets. Such diets may cause short-term weight loss, but they are not sustainable. Most of these lead to weight regain. 

    Protein foods

    Consuming protein helps build muscle when losing weight. Keeps you full. But they don't consume enough to support their weight loss journey. So those who want to lose weight must include protein foods.

    Calorie deficit

    A calorie deficit means you are consuming fewer calories than you are burning. If you burn 2,500 calories a day and eat 2,000 calories, you will have a 500 calorie deficit. This deficit prompts the body to use stored fat for energy, resulting in weight loss. To create a calorie deficit, calculate the calories you burn daily. Then calculate your daily calorie intake. Now plan your daily meals with a balanced diet within 2,000 calories.

    Consistent, healthy eating

    Restricting ourselves from eating the foods we like, killing hunger, and overeating as a result of extreme diets often leads to feelings of guilt and dissatisfaction. So eat right. In a day, eat three meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) with balanced nutrition to satisfy hunger and manage energy. 

    Snacks

    Include healthy foods in snacks too. They should include a combination of carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats. Eat whole foods like fruits and vegetables, lean proteins like chicken and fish, quinoa grains, and healthy fats like butter and nuts. Colour your plate with vegetables and greens.

    Practice portion control

    When eating, pay attention to food portion. It helps you feel full and satisfied without overeating.

