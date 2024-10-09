Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 09 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details

    As of October 9, gold prices have dropped in the state by Rs 160 per sovereign (8 grams). This comes as a slight relief for the customers amid surging prices of the yellow metal.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in the state have dropped today (Oct 09), by Rs 560 per 8 grams. The price for one sovereign (8 gm) of gold is Rs 56,240. This came as a relief for customers who where concerned on the continuous surge in gold prices.

    Between October 1 and 4, gold prices increased by Rs 800. Factors such as geopolitical conflicts, wars, and trade tensions between countries have contributed to the rise in gold prices. However, the price dropped by Rs 160 on October 7.

    The price of one gram of 22-carat gold today is Rs 7,030, while one gram of 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,810. The silver prices also went down by Rs 2, with the current price of one gram of silver at Rs 96.

    Gold Prices in October at a Glance

    October 1: The price of one pavan (8 grams) of gold decreased by Rs 240, bringing the market price to Rs 56,400.

    October 2: Price increased by Rs 400, raising the market price to Rs 56,800.

    October 3: Price rose by Rs 80, resulting in a market price of Rs 56,880.

    October 4: Price increased again by Rs 80, leading to a market price of Rs 56,960.

    October 5: No change in gold prices; the market price remains at Rs 56,960.

    October 6: No change

    October 7: Price dropped by Rs 20 per gram taking the price of one sovereign to Rs 56,800.

    October 8: No change

    October 9: Price drops by Rs 70 per gram, with price of one sovereign at Rs 56,240

