Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College Hospital faces heart surgery crisis over non-payment of arrears

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Medical College Hospital is facing a crisis in performing heart surgeries due to outstanding dues amounting to crores of rupees. Stent suppliers have issued a warning to halt supply if dues are not settled by March 31.

Recently, the association representing stent suppliers to the Kozhikode Medical College submitted a letter to the hospital's Superintendent, highlighting arrears totaling Rs 30 crores. Failure to clear these dues by the end of March will compel suppliers to suspend supply services.

The pending payments pertain to stent distribution facilitated through the Karunya Benevolent Fund and Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, with arrears dating back to 2014 under the Tribal Fund. A similar crisis in 2019 led to the suspension of stent distribution, which was resolved after intervention by the health department.

The situation underscores the urgent need for a resolution to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for patients in need of heart surgeries at the hospital.