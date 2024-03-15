Kerala: Kochi Water Metro expands its services to more routes; Check

The Kochi Water Metro expanded its services to more routes on Thursday( March 14. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by CM Pinarayi Vijayan through online at Eloor Water Metro Terminal.

Kochi: The Kochi Water Metro has expanded its services to more areas on Thursday( March 14). The services have expanded to four terminals including Mulavukad North, South Chittoor, Eloor, and Cheranallur. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan online at Eloor Water Metro Terminal last day.

With the inauguration of four more terminals, the Kochi Water Metro will start its services to two new routes. The one route is from High Court Junction Terminal to South Chittoor Terminal via Bolgatty and Mulavukad North Terminal. The other route is from South Chittoor Terminal via Eloor Terminal to Cheranallur terminals. With this, the Kochi metro is growing to 5 routes in 9 terminals.

More than 17.5 lakh people have traveled on the Kochi Water Metro for 10 months. Minister P. Rajeev said that the Kochi Water Metro, which has been prepared in an environment-friendly manner, is a historic achievement for the state. Kochi Water Metro has managed to gain world attention within a short period after starting its service. The minister also informed that services will be started from Fort Kochi terminal soon.

The Kochi Water Metro now operates 13 boats along three routes: High Court Junction-Vypin-Bolgatti and Vyttila-Kakkanad. The terminal work is also underway in Paliyamthuruth, Kumbalam, Willington Island, and Mattancherry. When the Kochi Water Metro project is completed, 78 water metro boats will be serviced connecting 38 terminals on ten islands.

On the water metro, the minimum and maximum ticket prices are 20 and 40 rupees, respectively. High court-Vypin will cost Rs. 20, while Vyttila-Kakkanad would cost Rs 30. Ticket prices range from Rs 180 for a weekly pass to Rs 600 for a monthly pass to Rs 1500 for a quarterly pass.

The Water Metro project aims to facilitate access to business areas on the mainland for urban homes located along the Kochi lakeshore while simultaneously reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the city. To increase passengers, the Kochi Water Metro project plans to frequently launch new, energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and safe boats with low wake and draft characteristics.