Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Kochi Water Metro expands its services to more routes; Check

    The Kochi Water Metro expanded its services to more routes on Thursday( March 14. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by CM Pinarayi Vijayan through online at Eloor Water Metro Terminal.

    Kerala: Kochi Water Metro expands its services to more routes; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    Kochi: The Kochi Water Metro has expanded its services to more areas on Thursday( March 14). The services have expanded to four terminals including Mulavukad North, South Chittoor, Eloor, and Cheranallur. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan online at Eloor Water Metro Terminal last day.

    With the inauguration of four more terminals, the Kochi Water Metro will start its services to two new routes. The one route is from High Court Junction Terminal to South Chittoor Terminal via Bolgatty and Mulavukad North Terminal. The other route is from South Chittoor Terminal via Eloor Terminal to Cheranallur terminals. With this, the Kochi metro is growing to 5 routes in 9 terminals.

    More than 17.5 lakh people have traveled on the Kochi Water Metro for 10 months. Minister P. Rajeev said that the Kochi Water Metro, which has been prepared in an environment-friendly manner, is a historic achievement for the state. Kochi Water Metro has managed to gain world attention within a short period after starting its service. The minister also informed that services will be started from Fort Kochi terminal soon. 

    The Kochi Water Metro now operates 13 boats along three routes: High Court Junction-Vypin-Bolgatti and Vyttila-Kakkanad. The terminal work is also underway in Paliyamthuruth, Kumbalam, Willington Island, and Mattancherry. When the Kochi Water Metro project is completed, 78 water metro boats will be serviced connecting 38 terminals on ten islands.

    On the water metro, the minimum and maximum ticket prices are 20 and 40 rupees, respectively. On the water metro, the minimum and maximum ticket prices are 20 and 40 rupees, respectively. High court-Vypin will cost Rs. 20, while Vyttila-Kakkanad would cost Rs 30. Ticket prices range from Rs 180 for a weekly pass to Rs 600 for a monthly pass to Rs 1500 for a quarterly pass. 

    The Water Metro project aims to facilitate access to business areas on the mainland for urban homes located along the Kochi lakeshore while simultaneously reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the city. To increase passengers, the Kochi Water Metro project plans to frequently launch new, energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and safe boats with low wake and draft characteristics.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 8:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony slams Anto Antony over Pulwama attack remark anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony slams Anto Antony over Pulwama attack remark

    Kerala: Man who flashed nudity to woman doctor during online treatment arrested rkn

    Kerala: Man who flashed nudity to woman doctor during online treatment arrested

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College faces shortage of medicines due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College faces shortage of medicines due to financial crisis

    Kerala: Health Department seizes stale food from 7 hotels in Sulthan Bathery rkn

    Kerala: Health Department seizes stale food from 7 hotels in Sulthan Bathery

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: More jolts for Congress, Padmini Thomas and Thampanoor Satheesh join BJP in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: More jolts for Congress, Padmini Thomas and Thampanoor Satheesh join BJP

    Recent Stories

    Anchakkallakokkan REVIEW: Is Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose's film worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Anchakkallakokkan REVIEW: Is Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose's film worth your time? Read THIS

    Electoral Bond: 'Lottery king' emerges as top political donor; he has been under IT, ED scanner

    Electoral Bond: 'Lottery king' emerges as top political donor; he has been under IT, ED scanner

    Yo Yo Honey Singh Birthday special: 6 unknown and interesting facts RBA

    Yo Yo Honey Singh Birthday special: 6 unknown and interesting facts

    Alia Bhatt turns 31: Did you know she played young Preity Zinta in THIS film?

    Alia Bhatt turns 31: Played young Preity Zinta in THIS film

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 March: Check revised fuel rates in major cities

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 March: Check revised fuel rates in major cities

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon