Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur

Kannur: Two ice cream bombs hurled onto the road exploded in the wee hours of Monday (May 13) in Kannur's Chakkarakkal. The blast occurred around 3 am during a police patrol and investigations are underway to nab the assailants.

The explosion occurred amid the ongoing conflict between the CPM and BJP regarding offerings made by devotees at a temple.

Due to the heightened tension, police presence was increased in the area. The explosion site was just a few meters away from the police camp.

