    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur

    Two ice cream bombs exploded on a roadside in Chakkarakkal in Kannur district on Monday (May 13) early morning. An ice cream bomb is an explosive made using an ice-cream-shaped container. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 13, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    Kannur: Two ice cream bombs hurled onto the road exploded in the wee hours of Monday (May 13) in Kannur's Chakkarakkal. The blast occurred around 3 am during a police patrol and investigations are underway to nab the assailants.

    An ice cream bomb is an explosive made using an ice-cream-shaped container. 

    The explosion occurred amid the ongoing conflict between the CPM and BJP regarding offerings made by devotees at a temple.

    Due to the heightened tension, police presence was increased in the area. The explosion site was just a few meters away from the police camp.

    (Further details are awaited)

