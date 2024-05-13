Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur
Two ice cream bombs exploded on a roadside in Chakkarakkal in Kannur district on Monday (May 13) early morning. An ice cream bomb is an explosive made using an ice-cream-shaped container.
Kannur: Two ice cream bombs hurled onto the road exploded in the wee hours of Monday (May 13) in Kannur's Chakkarakkal. The blast occurred around 3 am during a police patrol and investigations are underway to nab the assailants.
The explosion occurred amid the ongoing conflict between the CPM and BJP regarding offerings made by devotees at a temple.
Due to the heightened tension, police presence was increased in the area. The explosion site was just a few meters away from the police camp.
