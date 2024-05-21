Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: HC acquits Congress MP K Sudhakaran in EP Jayarajan murder attempt case

    In a major relief for Congress leader K. Sudhakaran, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday acquitted him of conspiracy charges in the 1995 E.P. Jayarajan murder attempt case, and quashed the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court order seeking to initiate trial proceedings against him.

    Kerala: HC acquits Congress MP K Sudhakaran in EP Jayarajan murder attempt case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 21, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    Kochi: In a significant relief for Congress leader K. Sudhakaran, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday acquitted him of conspiracy charges in the 1995 EP Jayarajan murder attempt case. The court also quashed the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court order that had sought to initiate trial proceedings against him. The order was issued by Justice Ziyad Rahman.

    The High Court also approved Sudhakaran's request to remove his name from the chargesheet.

    Sudhakaran was accused of conspiring to murder E.P. Jayarajan. The incident took place on April 12, 1995, when an alleged attempt on Jayarajan's life was made as he was returning to Kerala after attending CPM party congress in Chhattisgarh. E.P. Jayarajan was shot in the neck by the prime accused, Vikramchalil Sasi, while washing his face at the basin in a railway coach in the morning.

    The other accused in the case include Petta Dinesan, T.P. Rajeevan, and Biju. The chargesheet claimed that the accused, including Sudhakaran, stayed in Thiruvananthapuram to plan the murder of E.P. Jayarajan. Following these discussions, Sasi and Dinesan were assigned the task of attacking Jayarajan.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 416 May 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 416 May 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala organ trafficking case: Key Hyderabad link emerges; SIT takes over probe anr

    Kerala organ trafficking case: Key Hyderabad link emerges; SIT takes over probe

    Kerala: 5-year-old girl undergoing treatment for rare brain infection amoebic Meningoencephalitis dies at Kozhikode MCH anr

    Kerala: 5-year-old girl undergoing treatment for rare brain infection dies at Kozhikode MCH

    Jisha Murder Case: Kerala High Court upholds death penalty awarded to accused Ameer-Ul-Islam anr

    Kerala law student rape and murder case: High Court upholds death penalty awarded to accused Ameer-Ul-Islam

    Shocking Iran angle emerges after Kerala Police exposes International organ trafficking network anr

    Shocking Iran angle emerges after Kerala Police exposes International organ trafficking network

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 416 May 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 416 May 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: 'Kannappa' actor Vishnu Manchu, Prabhudheva walks red carpet in black tuxedo ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: 'Kannappa' actor Vishnu Manchu, Prabhudheva walks red carpet in black tuxedo

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Anne Hathway in Rome; turns head in new short hairdo [PHOTOS] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Anne Hathway in Rome; turns head in new short hairdo [PHOTOS]

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi Police forms SIT to probe, records statement of CM Kejriwal's staff gcw

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi Police forms SIT to probe, records statement of CM Kejriwal's staff

    Kerala Gold Rate today, May 21: Price of one sovereign falls by Rs 480 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate today, May 21: Price of one sovereign falls by Rs 480

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon