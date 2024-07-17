Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala govt announces financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to kin of Joy who died while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal

    Joy, a contracted worker for the Railways and the sole breadwinner for his family, tragically died after slipping into the debris-clogged Amayizhanjan canal in Thiruvananthapuram while clearing waste. His body was found about one kilometer away after being swept through a tunnel beneath the railway tracks.

    Kerala govt announces financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to kin of Joy who died while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Joy, who died while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal in the capital. The cabinet meeting decided to allocate the money from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Joy was the only earner for his family and also cared for his elderly mother. The Railways had contracted Joy to clean the waste accumulated where the canal began flowing beneath the large Thampanoor Central railway station.

    The main waterway channels stormwater from the city, directing it into Akkulam Lake and eventually the sea. Debris-filled sections were the main cause of flooding in the town.

    Joy’s death sparked a dispute between the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and the Railways regarding which organization is responsible for keeping the canal segment beneath the platforms and railway lines free of garbage.

    According to officials, Joy's body was found about one kilometer from where he slipped into the Amayizhanjan canal while clearing waste with two other workers. Local residents discovered the body and notified authorities.

    Joy slipped into the canal around 11 am on Saturday while working to ensure sewage flow. Heavy rain swept him into a tunnel beneath the railway track, and his body emerged from the tunnel's other end, which led into another canal.
     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 2:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling JS Sidharthan's death post ragging anr

    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling Sidharthan's death post ragging

    Human-animal conflict in Kerala's Wayanad: Solutions elude as toll mounts anr

    Human-animal conflict in Kerala's Wayanad: Solutions elude as toll mounts

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts anr

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103 July 17 2024: Check the first prize winner who won Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103 July 17 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts today july 17 2024; Orange alert in 5 districts anr

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts today; Orange alert in 5 districts

    Recent Stories

    Pune authorities bulldoze IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's home in footpath 'beautification' spat AJR

    Pune authorities bulldoze IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's home in footpath 'beautification' spat

    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling JS Sidharthan's death post ragging anr

    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling Sidharthan's death post ragging

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah deletes tweet on 100% job reservation for Kannadigas amid controversy vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah deletes tweet on 100% job reservation for Kannadigas amid controversy

    Ahead of Assembly polls 2024, Maharashtra govt offers Rs 6,000 for Class 12 pass; here's how much graduates will get AJR

    Maharashtra govt offers Rs 6,000 stipend for Class 12 pass; here's how much graduates will get

    Viduthalai 2': Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier share romantic moment in first look poster [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Viduthalai 2': Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier share romantic moment in first look poster [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon