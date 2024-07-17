Kerala govt announces financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to kin of Joy who died while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal

Joy, a contracted worker for the Railways and the sole breadwinner for his family, tragically died after slipping into the debris-clogged Amayizhanjan canal in Thiruvananthapuram while clearing waste. His body was found about one kilometer away after being swept through a tunnel beneath the railway tracks.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Joy, who died while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal in the capital. The cabinet meeting decided to allocate the money from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Joy was the only earner for his family and also cared for his elderly mother. The Railways had contracted Joy to clean the waste accumulated where the canal began flowing beneath the large Thampanoor Central railway station.

The main waterway channels stormwater from the city, directing it into Akkulam Lake and eventually the sea. Debris-filled sections were the main cause of flooding in the town.

Joy’s death sparked a dispute between the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and the Railways regarding which organization is responsible for keeping the canal segment beneath the platforms and railway lines free of garbage.

According to officials, Joy's body was found about one kilometer from where he slipped into the Amayizhanjan canal while clearing waste with two other workers. Local residents discovered the body and notified authorities.

Joy slipped into the canal around 11 am on Saturday while working to ensure sewage flow. Heavy rain swept him into a tunnel beneath the railway track, and his body emerged from the tunnel's other end, which led into another canal.



