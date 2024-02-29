Kerala: Amid financial crisis Rs 33 lakh to be spent for CM's face-to-face programme

The Kerala government has allotted Rs 33 lakh for the face-to-face programme of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan which will be held for the agriculture sector in the state next month. The development comes amid a severe financial crisis in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the severe financial crisis in Kerala, the state government allocated Rs 33 lakhs for the agricultural-level face-to-face programme (Mukhamukham) of the Chief Minister. The huge amount was allocated when farmers owed crores of rupees in various subsidy items. The event will be held in Alappuzha on March 2. There has been a lot of backlash for spending lakhs on the programme while the subsidy is still unpaid.

Horticorp is in arrears for crores of money regarding vegetable sales, pumping subsidies, and agricultural damage compensation. The expenditure is for the continued program of the Nava Kerala Sadas. Of this, Rs 20 lakhs is provided from the amount allocated for the project expenditure of the Department of Agriculture. The order is to seek sponsorship from profit organizations and public sector banks. An exhibition is also being organized along with face-to-face event.

Earlier, Rs 18 lakhs was sanctioned for the construction of the pandal of the Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode. The money was allocated from the funds of the Department of Higher Education.

The Mukhamukham program, which commenced on February 18, is a platform for individuals representing various sectors to express their views. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized that the insights, suggestions, and concerns raised by cultural workers are valuable for the state's development and will be given due consideration by the government.

