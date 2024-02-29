Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Amid financial crisis Rs 33 lakh to be spent for CM's face-to-face programme

    The Kerala government has allotted Rs 33 lakh for the face-to-face programme of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan which will be held for the agriculture sector in the state next month. The development comes amid a severe financial crisis in the state.

    Kerala: Govt allots Rs 33 lakh for CM's face-to-face programme amid financial crisis anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the severe financial crisis in Kerala, the state government allocated Rs 33 lakhs for the agricultural-level face-to-face programme (Mukhamukham) of the Chief Minister. The huge amount was allocated when farmers owed crores of rupees in various subsidy items. The event will be held in Alappuzha on March 2. There has been a lot of backlash for spending lakhs on the programme while the subsidy is still unpaid.

    Horticorp is in arrears for crores of money regarding vegetable sales, pumping subsidies, and agricultural damage compensation. The expenditure is for the continued program of the Nava Kerala Sadas. Of this, Rs 20 lakhs is provided from the amount allocated for the project expenditure of the Department of Agriculture. The order is to seek sponsorship from profit organizations and public sector banks. An exhibition is also being organized along with face-to-face event.

    Earlier, Rs 18 lakhs was sanctioned for the construction of the pandal of the Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode. The money was allocated from the funds of the Department of Higher Education. 

    The Mukhamukham program, which commenced on February 18, is a platform for individuals representing various sectors to express their views. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized that the insights, suggestions, and concerns raised by cultural workers are valuable for the state's development and will be given due consideration by the government.
     

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband pours kerosene and sets her on fire in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband pours kerosene and sets her on fire in Thiruvananthapuram

    'Congress, Left not allies in Kerala...' Jairam Ramesh on CPI's Annie Raja taking on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad anr

    'Congress, Left not allies in Kerala...' Jairam Ramesh on CPI's Annie Raja taking on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-511 February 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-511 February 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Human skeleton found inside water tank at Karyavattom campus in Thiruvanathapuram rkn

    Kerala: Human skeleton found inside water tank at Karyavattom campus in Thiruvanathapuram

    Kerala: Chicken prices soar over drop in production amid summer heat anr

    Kerala: Chicken prices soar over drop in production amid summer heat

    Recent Stories

    Kedarnath to Trimbakeshwar-7 popular Lord Shiva temples in India RBA

    Kedarnath to Trimbakeshwar-7 popular Lord Shiva temples in India

    WhatsApp update 7 easy steps to search chats, photos by date for Android users gcw

    WhatsApp update: 7 easy steps to search chats, photos by date

    cricket Former Australian skipper Steve Smith advocates rule changes to address leg-side bouncers in cricket osf

    Former Australian skipper Steve Smith advocates rule changes to address leg-side bouncers in cricket

    Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebs expecting their first child in 2024 RKK

    Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebs expecting their first child in 2024

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband pours kerosene and sets her on fire in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband pours kerosene and sets her on fire in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon