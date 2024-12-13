Kerala: Film director and key witness in actress assault case, P. Balachandra Kumar passes away

P. Balachandra Kumar, a crucial witness in the Kerala actress assault case, passed away at a private hospital in Chengannur due to kidney and heart-related ailments. His testimony had led to significant developments in the case against actor Dileep.

Kerala: Film director and key witness in actress assault case P. Balachandra Kumar passes away anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 8:26 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

Alappuzha: Director P. Balachandra Kumar passed away on Friday (Dec 13) at 5:40 AM in a private hospital in Chengannur. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney and heart-related ailments. His body will be taken to Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking public hearing for trial's final arguments

Balachandra Kumar was a key witness in the high-profile actress assault case in Kerala. His revelations were pivotal in the investigation, particularly against actor Dileep, who was initially charged with rape in the case. Following Balachandrakumar’s statements, additional charges of conspiracy to commit murder and evidence tampering were filed. He had also disclosed details about an alleged conspiracy to harm the investigating officers involved in the case.

Balachandra Kumar had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for some time. He also suffered multiple cardiac arrests during this period. Despite his deteriorating health, he consistently appeared in court for the trial related to the actress assault case. On November 11, he was admitted to KM Cherian Hospital in Chengannur due to heart-related complications. Two days ago, he underwent bypass surgery, after which an infection developed, leading to his demise.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts on December 13 friday weather updates anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts today

Four school students killed as lorry rams into group near national highway in Kerala's Palakkad dmn

Four school students killed as lorry rams into group near national highway in Kerala's Palakkad

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid anr

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid

Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth Vinayakan suicide case dmn

Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth suicide case

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts dec 12 2024 anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall in next 5 days; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

Recent Stories

Despatch OTT release date OUT: Know when and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's crime drama NTI

Despatch OTT release date OUT: Know when and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's crime drama

West Bengal to experience freezing winter: Severe cold wave on the horizon; check details AJR

West Bengal to experience freezing winter: Severe cold wave on the horizon; check details

PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh's 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now NTI

PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh’s 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now

Who is eligible for Modi government's Rs 12000 yearly scheme? Details inside AJR

Who is eligible for Modi govt's Rs 12,000 yearly scheme? Details inside

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts on December 13 friday weather updates anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts today

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon