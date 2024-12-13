Kerala: Film director and key witness in actress assault case, P. Balachandra Kumar passes away

P. Balachandra Kumar, a crucial witness in the Kerala actress assault case, passed away at a private hospital in Chengannur due to kidney and heart-related ailments. His testimony had led to significant developments in the case against actor Dileep.

Alappuzha: Director P. Balachandra Kumar passed away on Friday (Dec 13) at 5:40 AM in a private hospital in Chengannur. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney and heart-related ailments. His body will be taken to Thiruvananthapuram.

Balachandra Kumar was a key witness in the high-profile actress assault case in Kerala. His revelations were pivotal in the investigation, particularly against actor Dileep, who was initially charged with rape in the case. Following Balachandrakumar’s statements, additional charges of conspiracy to commit murder and evidence tampering were filed. He had also disclosed details about an alleged conspiracy to harm the investigating officers involved in the case.

Balachandra Kumar had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for some time. He also suffered multiple cardiac arrests during this period. Despite his deteriorating health, he consistently appeared in court for the trial related to the actress assault case. On November 11, he was admitted to KM Cherian Hospital in Chengannur due to heart-related complications. Two days ago, he underwent bypass surgery, after which an infection developed, leading to his demise.

