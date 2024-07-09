Kerala: Ex-SFI leader, arrested for sharing college girls' photographs on obscene Facebook pages, out on bail

Former student leader Rohit, associated with Kalady Sree Sankara College and the SFI, was arrested by Kalady police for allegedly sharing pictures of around 20 female students, including former colleagues, on obscene Facebook pages.

Kochi: A former student leader, Rohit, was arrested and later released on station bail for allegedly sharing photos of college students on obscene Facebook pages. The former SFI leader and alumnus of Kalady Sree Sankara College is accused of misusing the images of approximately 20 female students, including some who had graduated in previous years. The police took him into custody before releasing him on bail.

Rohit was arrested following an investigation prompted by the discovery of a graduate student's picture in one of the inappropriate Facebook groups. Despite no longer being a student, Rohit, who used to frequent the campus as a photographer, had developed friendships with female students.

Subsequently, pictures sourced from their social media accounts were shared in obscene groups with derogatory captions. It is alleged that Rohit shared images of approximately 20 girls, including colleagues from his organization, in various pornographic groups. Rohit's two phones, seized by the police, have been sent for forensic examination.

The Kalady police filed a case against Rohit under Section 119B of the Kerala Police Act and recorded his arrest. He was subsequently released on station bail, sparking criticism regarding the seriousness of the crime and the leniency of the bail conditions granted.

