    Kerala: Ex-CRPF soldier from Alappuzha wins Vishu Bumper lottery worth Rs 12 crore

    Vishwambharan, a resident of Pazhaveedu in Alappuzha and a retired CRPF soldier now working as a security guard, won the first prize of Rs 12 crore in the Kerala Vishu Bumper 2024 lottery.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Alappuzha: Vishwambharan, a resident of Pazhaveedu in Alappuzha, has won the first prize of the Kerala Vishu Bumper 2024 lottery, amounting to Rs 12 crore. Vishwambharan, who was a CRPF soldier, later worked as a security guard in South Indian Bank.  He found out about his win last night. Being a regular lottery participant, he buys ten to twenty tickets every month. When he heard that the winning ticket was sold in Alappuzha, he decided to check his tickets. To his surprise, he realized he had won.

    Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-97 May 29 2024: Here's the winner of jackpot worth Rs 12 crore! Check

    At the time of the win, Vishwambharan had lottery tickets worth around Rs 5,000. He has been purchasing lottery tickets for five or six years, usually spending about Rs 500 per month. This time, he bought two bumper tickets and hit the jackpot with one of them.

    Responding to his huge win, Vishwambharan said, " I want to buy a house but I have not decided how to spend the money. Will give to my children and help the needy. I will also not spend the money on liquor like before."

    The winning ticket was originally sold by lottery agent Anil Kumar to Jaya. From Jaya's shop, the ticket made its way to Vishwambharan just two days before the results were announced.

    The winners of the Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery were announced at 2 pm on Wednesday by the Kerala Lotteries Department. Ticket number VC 490987 from Alappuzha got the first prize of Rs 12 crore.
     

